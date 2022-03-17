carandbike Awards 2022: Car Design Of The Year - Tata Punch

Tata Motors has really come a long way and their modern cars never fail to impress us with the way they look and are finished. And the same goes for the Tata Punch. With the Punch, Tata Motors forayed into the micro-SUV segment which basically slots between the subcompact SUVs and hatchbacks. Well! Tata Motors got the design just right for a SUV of this size and the Punch looks very proportionate from every corner. Not to mention that its quirky design elements have been admired a lot in the marketspace and even the finish of body colours look a notch up.

The Tata Punch gets a bold, robust design with muscular styling with beefy exterior cladding. It features - projector headlights, LED DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch alloys and LED taillights, and also get dual-tone colour options with the top-end trim. It also received a 5-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme or Global NCAP, which makes it one of the safest cars in India. It also holds a 4-star safety rating for child occupant protection.