Coronavirus: Yamaha Announces Special Finance Scheme For Frontline Warriors

Under the new scheme, frontline COVID-19 warriors who buy a new Yamaha two-wheeler will need to pay 50 per cent of their monthly EMI for the first three months, post which the regular EMI will start.

Yamaha's special finance scheme for frontline warriors is only applicable until July 31, 2020

Highlights

  • Yamaha is offering reduced EMIs for the first 3 months on a new purchase
  • The offer is valid across all authorised Yamaha dealerships in India
  • The scheme is only valid until July 31, 2020

Yamaha Motor India has announced rolling out a special finance scheme for  COVID-19 frontline warriors who have been relentlessly working towards containing the pandemic. Under the new scheme, customers who buy a new Yamaha two-wheeler will only need to pay 50 per cent of their monthly EMI for the first three months, post which the regular EMI will start. The scheme will available to buyers at all authorised Yamaha dealerships across India, and with this, the company aims to ease the pressure on frontline warriors who might be planning to buy a new two-wheeler during these tough times.

Also Read: Yamaha Resumes Operations At Tamil Nadu Facility

Frontline warriors who buy a new Yamaha two-wheeler will only need to pay 50 per cent of their monthly EMI for the first 3 months

The special EMI plan will be valid for all the frontline warriors, like doctors, healthcare workers, police and others, however, the scheme is only applicable until July 31, 2020. Yamaha has already reopened its dealerships across several cities, adhering to every guideline of hygiene and sanitisation put forth by the authorities, along with other measures of safety to ensure complete protection to its customers.

Also Read: Yamaha Dealerships Restart Operations In Select States Of India

Earlier in June, Yamaha Motor India announced came up with a similar initiative, called the "Corona Warriors' Camp". The special service camp ran for 15 days, between June 8 and June 22, offering exclusive and attractive discounts and priority service to the frontline staff who have been serving the society during this coronavirus pandemic. The company offered free 14-point vehicle check-up, vehicle sanitisation, and up to 10 per cent discount on spare parts and labour charges to all COVID-19 warriors.

