Coronavirus: Yamaha Launches Special Service Camp To Support Frontline Staff

Yamaha's Corona Warriors' Camp will be organised from June 8 to June 22, for a period of 15 days, offering attractive discounts and priority service to the frontline staff who have been serving the society during this coronavirus pandemic.

Yamaha's Corona Warriors' Camp will run from June 8 to June 22, across selected dealerships in India

  • Yamaha has organised Corona Warriors' Camp at select dealerships in India
  • The camp will be organised from June 8 to June 22, for 15 days
  • Yamaha is offering free vehicle check-up and vehicle sanitisation

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of a special service camp across the country to support the COVID-19 warriors like doctors, healthcare workers, police and more. Called the "Corona Warriors' Camp" Yamaha will run the special service camp at select dealerships across India offering exclusive and attractive discounts and priority service to the frontline staff who have been serving the society during this coronavirus pandemic. Yamaha's Corona Warriors' Camp will be organised from June 8 to June 22, for a period of 15 days, across selected dealerships in India.

Also Read: Yamaha Resumes Operations At Tamil Nadu Facility

hhpeuh9c

Yamaha is offering a free 14-point vehicle check-up, vehicle sanitisation and up to 10 per cent discount on spare parts and labour charges

Also Read: Yamaha Dealerships Restart Operations In Select States Of India

All COVID-19 warriors will be offered free 14-point vehicle check-up, vehicle sanitisation and up to 10 per cent discount on spare parts and labour charges. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer says that it has taken this opportunity to invite all frontline workers and staff to participate and avail the aforementioned benefits from their nearest dealerships. The company says that service activities will happen based on appointments, in order to adhere to the Social distancing guidelines.

Also Read: Yamaha Donates ₹ 25 Lakh To UP Government Towards Fight Against COVID-19

Earlier in May 2020, Yamaha announced resuming retail operations at its dealerships across India, adhering to every guideline of hygiene and sanitisation put forth by the authorities, along with other measures of safety to ensure complete protection to its customers. Yamaha has also prepared a detailed action plan and guidelines for restarting operations in factories and area offices across the country. Yamaha will be prioritising on fulfilling the existing orders of domestic and export customers as these were on hold since the beginning of the lockdown.

