Yamaha Donates ₹ 25 Lakh To UP Government Towards Fight Against COVID-19

The donation by Yamaha Motor India was made to the Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund and is part of the Rs. 61.5 lakh that was donated by the company employees in May this year.

Yamaha has also donated to the CM Distress Relief Fund & the PM Cares Fund

  • The amount was donated by all Yamaha employees last month
  • A total of Rs. 61.5 lakh was donated by Yamaha employees
  • Yamaha has partially resumed operations in India since May this year

Yamaha Motor India has donated ₹ 25 lakh to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund to the government of Uttar Pradesh. The donation was made to the UP government for the fight against COVID-19 and the senior Yamaha management handed over the cheque to the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The amount is a part of the total donations of ₹ 61.5 lakh that was collected from Yamaha employees last month. Out of the total amount, the Yamaha management donated ₹ 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in UP and Tamil Nadu respectively. The remaining amount of ₹ 11.5 lakh has been donated to the PM Cares Fund.

Also Read: Lockdown 4.0: Yamaha Resumes Production At Tamil Nadu Facility

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP, receives the cheque from Sanjiv Paul, Sr. VP & Vimal Raina, VP, India Yamaha Motor

With over 2.17 lakh confirmed cases, the central and state governments need all the help they can get to tackle the Coronavirus crisis. India has seen over 6,000 deaths in nearly three months, while 1.04 lakh cases have been recovered as well. At the time of publishing this story, Uttar Pradesh has seen 8,729 positive cases with 5,176 people recovered and 229 deaths due to the COVID-10 crisis. Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is far gravely affected in comparison with 25,872 positive cases with 14,316 recoveries. The southern state has seen comparatively fewer deaths at 208.

Also Read: Yamaha XMax 300 Roma Edition Pays Tribute To Italy Recovering From COVID-19

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India recently resumed operations at its Tamil Nadu facility. The manufacturer announced last month that it was resuming operations whilst maintaining social distancing and hygiene guidelines in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government authorities. Yamaha's headquarters are also located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and resumed operations last month. About 50 per cent of the Yamaha dealerships are currently operational pan India.

