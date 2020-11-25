Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November

Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to ₹ 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November

Datsun India has announced special year-end offers on its BS6 compliant cars for November. The carmaker's official website lists out a range of benefits and offers available on the redi-GO, Go and the Go Plus MPV. The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 51,000 for new customers this month. These offers are inclusive of cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate offers, and year-end bonus. These benefits are valid for a limited period until stock lasts or November 30, 2020, whichever is earlier. The offers are variant-specific and are subject to differ from dealer to dealer.

The Datsun's Redi-Go car is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 38,000

Datsun's entry-level hatchback Redi-Go is listed on the website with total benefits of up to ₹ 38,000. The offer includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000, exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000 and a year-end bonus of ₹ 11,000. However, this exchange benefit can be availed only at the brand's NIC enabled dealership. There's also a corporate offer of ₹ 5,000 for Pillars of India & medical professionals.

The Datsun Go hatchback is also listed on the site with attractive benefits that are valid till the end of this month. The carmaker is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 51,000. This includes cash discounts of up to ₹ 20,000, exchange benefit of up to 20,000, and a year-end bonus of up to ₹ 11,000. Notably, there's no corporate offer for medical professionals on the hatchback.

Datsun is offering a year-end bonus of ₹ 11,000 on the Go Plus MPV

The carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 46,000 on its seven-seater Go Plus MPV this month. Offers on the Datsun Go Plus MPV comprises cash discount of ₹ 15,000, exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000 and a special bonus of ₹ 11,000. Customers can avail exchange benefit only at the brand's NIC enabled dealership only.

