Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak To Be Introduced

Ducati is working on a new Pikes Peak edition of the recently introduced Multistrada V4. Ducati has offered a similar Pikes Peak variant for the previous Multistrada 1200 and the Multistrada 1260. And while motorcycles will no longer be allowed to compete at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event in the US, the tradition of Ducati introducing a special variant with the famed 'Pikes Peak' name is likely to continue with the latest Multistrada V4. Although the EPA documents do not reveal any detail about the equipment and features of the new variant, we can take a guess from previous models, what the next-generation Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak variant is likely to pack.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled

The upcoming Multistrada V4 variant is expected to get similar add-ons and features as the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, compared to the regular Multistrada

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak used Ohlins suspension instead of the Skyhook suspension, so the V4 Pikes Peak is also expected to get the same suspension. The previous Pikes Peak Multistrada had forged light aluminium alloy wheels, which will likely return for the V4 Pikes Peak variant. Also expected are a trimmed down windscreen, and a special paint scheme. Fenders, exhaust guards, and side covers consist of carbon fibre and an updated seat is also expected to be added to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak variant.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati has a storied history at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Ducati Multistrada has quite a history at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. In 2012, the late Carlin Dunne took top spot in the 1205 Division, aboard a Ducati Multistrada 1200. Six years later, Dunne once again piloted a Multistrada 1260 to win the heavyweight class. However, 2019 resulted in tragedy with Dunne's untimely death at Pikes Peak, which resulted in suspension of the motorcycle classes at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Despite excluding bikes from the event, Ducati will continue with a special production variant named after the famed "Race to the Clouds" as the latest EPA documents show.

Also Read: Motorcycles Banned From 2020 Pikes Peak After Carlin Dunne's Death

With adaptive cruise control, the new Multistrada V4 will use the V4 Granturismo engine, with 1,158 cc, 90-degree, V4 configuration, making 168 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The electronics suite is likely to be comprehensive, with features like Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), cornering ABS, and multi-level Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.