New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists

Lawyers for the company, which has subsidiaries around the world, said any damage caused by any emissions should be judged in countries where those emissions took place.

By  | Published:
eye
0  Views
The environmentalists are demanding Shell cuts its greenhouse gas emissions almost in half by 2030 expand View Photos
The environmentalists are demanding Shell cuts its greenhouse gas emissions almost in half by 2030

Environmentalists seeking to drive down emissions produced by energy giant Royal Dutch Shell told a Dutch court on Thursday the Netherlands was the right place to hear their case. Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and five other groups are demanding that Shell drastically cut emissions of greenhouse gases in a lawsuit filed in 2019 in the Netherlands, where the company has its headquarters.

Lawyers for the company, which has subsidiaries around the world, said any damage caused by any emissions should be judged in countries where those emissions took place.

"Decisions made in the Netherlands determine Shell's investments and divestments and shape the company's energy portfolio," the lawyer representing the environmental groups, Roger Cox, told the district court in The Hague.

"This makes the head office the cause of any environmental damage, now and in the future," he said.

The groups filed the case on behalf of more than 17,000 Dutch citizens who say the oil major is threatening human rights by investing billions of dollars in producing fossil fuels.

Newsbeep

A lawyer acting for Shell, Jan de Bie Leuveling Tjeenk, told the court in response: "Emissions are caused by Shell's subsidiaries and by users of Shell's products."

He added: "The place where Shell's policies are made is not where the emissions occurred. Damage should be judged by courts in the countries where it was suffered."

The environmentalists are demanding Shell cuts its greenhouse gas emissions almost in half by 2030 and to zero by 2050, seeking to force the Anglo-Dutch firm to move swiftly away from oil and gas and direct investment to sustainable sources of energy.

Shell has said it aimed to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products it sells by 30% by 2035, compared with 2016 levels. Environmentalists say that is not enough.

The green groups have cited a 2019 case in which the Dutch High Court ordered the government to step up the fight against climate change, saying a lack of action was putting Dutch citizens in danger.

"If the state is responsible for the emissions of Dutch society as a whole, than Shell's parent company should be held responsible for all the emissions by its subsidiaries," Cox said.

0 Comments

The court has planned two more days of hearings in December. It is not yet clear when it will reach a decision.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
JK Tyre Unveils Driver Line-up For 2020 INRC Set To Begin On December 16
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Chip Shortages Could Slow Automotive Production, Volkswagen and Suppliers Say
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Version Spotted Testing
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Hyundai Recalls 129,000 U.S. Vehicles For Engine Issue
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
Denmark Agrees Deal To Have 775,000 Electric Cars By 2030
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities