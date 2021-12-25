  • Home
  • News
  • Enel, Eni Join Forces On Electric Car Charging In Italy

Enel, Eni Join Forces On Electric Car Charging In Italy

Under the agreement, consumers will be able to use charging points from their smartphones using Enel X, Be Charge and Eni Apps.
authorBy Reuters
25-Dec-21 12:17 PM IST
Enel, Eni Join Forces On Electric Car Charging In Italy banner

Energy groups Enel and Eni have reached an agreement to allow electric car drivers to recharge vehicles using the two companies' infrastructure networks across Italy. Enel's energy e-service unit Enel X and Eni's Be Charge operate Italy's main electric vehicle (EV) charging networks with around 20,000 charging points.

Under the agreement, consumers will be able to use charging points from their smartphones using Enel X, Be Charge and Eni Apps.

oksu5o2o

Enel has more than 13,000 EV charging points in Italy

"The interoperability of charging infrastructures is a fundamental element in the strategy to spread electric mobility in Italy," Enel X head of e-mobility Federico Caleno said.

Enel, which has more than 13,000 EV charging points, is keen to speed up the development of its e-mobility business and has said it could spin off and even list its network of charging stations.

Be Charge, part of Be Power which was bought by Eni earlier this year, is owned by Eni's retail and renewables unit that is planning to list next year.

Related Articles
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
1 month ago
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
2 months ago
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
2 months ago
GM, Travel Operator Pilot To Develop EV Charging Network
GM, Travel Operator Pilot To Develop EV Charging Network
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?