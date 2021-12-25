Enel, Eni Join Forces On Electric Car Charging In Italy

Energy groups Enel and Eni have reached an agreement to allow electric car drivers to recharge vehicles using the two companies' infrastructure networks across Italy. Enel's energy e-service unit Enel X and Eni's Be Charge operate Italy's main electric vehicle (EV) charging networks with around 20,000 charging points.

Under the agreement, consumers will be able to use charging points from their smartphones using Enel X, Be Charge and Eni Apps.

Enel has more than 13,000 EV charging points in Italy

"The interoperability of charging infrastructures is a fundamental element in the strategy to spread electric mobility in Italy," Enel X head of e-mobility Federico Caleno said.

Enel, which has more than 13,000 EV charging points, is keen to speed up the development of its e-mobility business and has said it could spin off and even list its network of charging stations.

Be Charge, part of Be Power which was bought by Eni earlier this year, is owned by Eni's retail and renewables unit that is planning to list next year.