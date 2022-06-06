EV Sales May 2022: WardWizard Reports Sales Of 2,055 Electric Two-Wheelers

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturers of the Joy e-Bike brand of electric two-wheelers has reported the company's sales numbers for May 2022. The company announced that it sold 2,055 units of electric two-wheelers in the month of May, clocking a growth of 329 per cent as compared to May 2021, when the company had sold just 479 units. However, May 2021 was a period of the second wave of the COVID-19 ravaging the country, and compared to April 2022 sales numbers, WardWizard's electric two-wheeler sales fell by almost 50 per cent, from 4,087 units to 2,055 units in May 2022.

Like the Joy E-Bike Beast, the Joy E-Bike Thunderbolt has a maximum speed of 90 kmph

Speaking on the sales performance and expansion plans, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, "As the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, we at WardWizard are also expanding our operations. With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too. We have streamlined and strategized our production and beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June 2022. The production of these models has already begun at our Vadodara factory. With the uptick in demand for our models across all our touch points, the intent is to reduce the waiting period. With positive market sentiment and trust for our electric two-wheelers, we continue to add new customers to our family."

In May 2022, WardWizard signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect, to set up a lithium ion advance cell manufacturing unit at its electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara. This partnership is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partners. WardWizard is the first listed entry at the Bombay Stock Exchange in electric vehicle manufacturing.