carandbike logo
search

Exclusive: Norton Atlas 650 Production Indefinitely Postponed

carandbike has learnt that the Norton Atlas 650 models, which were supposed to go into production later this year, have been postponed indefinitely.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Production of the Norton Atlas 650 scramblers put off for now expand View Photos
Production of the Norton Atlas 650 scramblers put off for now

Highlights

  • The Norton Atlast 650 scramblers were to go into production in 2021
  • Norton Motorcycles has got a fresh lease of funding from TVS
  • TVS Motor Company now owns Britain's Norton Motorcycles

Production of the Norton Atlas 650 was supposed to kick-start later this year, but the company has now announced that the 650 cc model will now be postponed. carandbike has learnt that Norton Motorcycles, which is owned by India's TVS Motor Company, has yet to decide on a new production timeline for the 650 cc Atlas. In fact, late last year, Norton had even invited "expressions of interest" from prospective customers for the Atlas range of scramblers. But now, according to the latest update, production has been postponed yet again.

Also Read: New Norton Management Recalls Norton V4 SS; Reassures Owners

2ledop48

Last year, Norton Motorcycles invited prospective customers to register their interest on the company's official website

"Whilst we are eager to begin production of the Atlas as soon as possible, precision and craftsmanship simply cannot be rushed. We had originally aimed to begin production later this year, but this will no longer be possible. We are still defining the new timeline, taking into account the work that needs to be done. As soon as we are ready, we will provide you with an update," a statement from Norton Motorcycles said.

Also Read: Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021

pp5qneo

The Norton Atlas Nomad and the Norton Atlas Ranger share the same 650 cc parallel-twin engine

The Norton Atlas 650 were to be introduced with two models, the Atlas Nomad and Atlas Ranger. Both bikes share a common engine and chassis, with different trim and equipment. The basic engine is a 650 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree firing interval which puts out 84 bhp at 11,000 rpm with peak torque of 64 Nm.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Announces New Leadership Team For Norton

ebq7th1k

The Norton Atlas Ranger will get more suspension travel, and seat height

In fact, China's Zongshen will probably beat Norton to launch the first model based on the same engine. Norton's 'design and licence' agreement with the Chinese firm allows Zongshen to produce and use the same engine in its motorcycles, and the Zongshen Cyclone RX6 with the Norton 650 engine has already been revealed and is likely to go into production soon.

Also Read: Zongshen Cyclone RX6 With Norton 650 cc Engine Officially Revealed

075l37r8

Both the Norton Atlas Nomad and the Ranger will share the same 650 cc engine

British brand Norton Motorcycles may have got fresh investment and new direction under TVS Motor Company's ownership, and Norton is slowly and certainly pushing forward with its product strategy. But first the new management of Norton Motorcycle Company Limited (NMCL) is looking to re-establish the brand, which was saved from the brink of disaster by TVS, when it acquired Norton in 2020.

Also Read: Norton Motorcycles Moves To New Headquarters

96grad1k

The new Norton headquarters will be home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support teams

0 Comments

A new senior management team has been recently appointed to spearhead the historic motorcycle brand's transformation, and Norton has also moved to new headquarters, with a state-of-the-art design, R&D and production facility.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Tvs Sport Headlamp
    Tvs Sport Headlamp
  • Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
    Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
  • Tvs Sport Tail Light
    Tvs Sport Tail Light
  • Blue 01
    Blue 01
  • Tvs Victor Mix Front
    Tvs Victor Mix Front
  • Tvs Victor Mix
    Tvs Victor Mix
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Advanced Aerodynamic
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Bi Led Twin Projector Headlamps
  • Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
    Tvs Apache Rr 310 Console
x
Top 7 Cars Offered With Maximum Discounts In May 2021
Top 7 Cars Offered With Maximum Discounts In May 2021
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
F1: Verstappen Wins In Monaco To Take World Title Lead 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Monaco To Take World Title Lead 
Renault-Nissan Fights Court Battle With Indian Workers On Operations During COVID-19 Surge
Renault-Nissan Fights Court Battle With Indian Workers On Operations During COVID-19 Surge
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities