Faraday Future Product Head Resigns - Report

Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric's head of product execution, Robert Kruse, has resigned, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reported move comes a day after Faraday Future appointed Xuefeng Chen as global chief executive officer, after its board removed Carsten Breitfeld from the role.

The company, whose shares fell nearly 1% in extended trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Los Angeles-based Faraday Future said in September it had reached a deal with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson would step down as executive chairperson.

Earlier in August, several employees of Faraday Future had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

