New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case

General Motors recently asked a U.S. District Judge to reopen the case, claiming it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
GM says FCA bribed UAW officials over many years to corrupt the collective bargaining process

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) on Monday asked a U.S. federal judge to dismiss a request from General Motors Co to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival, comparing a recent GM filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations."

Last week, No. 1 U.S. automaker GM asked U.S. District Judge Paul Borman to reopen the case, claiming it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

When it first filed its lawsuit last year, GM alleged that FCA bribed UAW officials over many years to corrupt the collective bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM was seeking "substantial damages" that one analyst said could have totaled at least $6 billion.

But last month, Borman threw out the racketeering lawsuit, saying GM's alleged injuries were not caused by FCA's alleged violations.

In its latest filing, FCA said that as it operates facilities in Italy and more than 40 other countries, the existence of foreign bank accounts is "unremarkable, and certainly not illegal."

In a statement, FCA said "GM's proposed amended complaint is the latest example of the lengths it is prepared to go to, attacking a competitor that is winning in the marketplace with yet more baseless accusations."

After the filing, GM said that it intends to uncover "the full extent of harm the FCA bribery scheme caused GM."

"GM stands behind its pleading," the automaker said in a statement. "FCA's corruption of the collective bargaining process remains undeniable."

FCA is due to merge with France's PSA by the first quarter of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Fiat models

Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.36 - 7.48 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 4.82 - 5.76 Lakh *
Fiat Urban Cross
Fiat Urban Cross
₹ 6.78 - 9.78 Lakh *
Fiat Avventura
Fiat Avventura
₹ 7.12 - 8.76 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities