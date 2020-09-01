New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report

Geely Auto has applied for a public share sale on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, exchange filings published on September 1 showed. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund investment worth around 20 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) in new car models and technologies.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Geely has hired China International Capital & Huatai United Securities as underwriters for the listing

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd has applied for a public share sale on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, exchange filings published on Tuesday showed. China's highest-profile automaker, thanks to parent group investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, plans to use the proceeds to fund investment worth around 20 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) in new car models and technologies, it said in the filing.

The Hangzhou-based automaker, controlled by its billionaire chairman Li Shufu, posted a January-June net profit of 2.3 billion yuan.

Sales were down 19% to 530,446 vehicles, with revenue down 23% at 36.82 billion yuan.

9m9gk79s

Geely Auto's parent company had planned to merge the automaker with affiliate Volvo Cars and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm

Under merger talks that were suspended in July, its parent group had planned to merge the automaker with affiliate Volvo Cars and list the successor in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed shares trade at 22 times trailing earnings, compared with STAR Market's average earnings multiples of 96.

Its Shanghai listing plan could boost its Hong Kong-traded shares.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp's (SMIC) Hong Kong-listed shares more than doubled in the six months ahead of its Shanghai listing on July 16.

Geely has hired China International Capital Corp and Huatai United Securities as underwriters for the listing, its prospectus showed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent
Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards Ather Energy To Begin Exports This Fiscal Year Onwards
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of India Launch
Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued Old-Gen Honda City To Be Sold Only In SV & V Trims; Top Variants Discontinued
MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster SUV Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch
Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh Vespa Racing Sixties 125 & 150 Scooter Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Lakh
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2 Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2
Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent Car Sales August 2020: Mahindra Records A Marginal Growth Of 1 Per Cent
German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report German Manufacturing Recovery Remains On Track In August: Report
Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India Ducati Panigale V2 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Volvo models

Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 52.9 - 59.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 80.9 Lakh - 1.42 Crore *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 51.9 - 58.9 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 65.31 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 32.83 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 44.27 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities