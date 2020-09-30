New Cars and Bikes in India
Global NCAP Recognises carandbike's Editor's Role In Safer Cars Campaign

The report noted the improved crash test survivability of the cars like the Mahindra XUV300 and the new Tata Altroz.

Highlights

  • Global NCAP appreciated the safety standards in Tata and Mahindra cars
  • It also appreciated the role of Siddharth Patankar in the campaign
  • The Tata Altroz and Mahindra XUV300 are the highest rated cars
Global NCAP has noted the rapid improvement of safety standards of vehicles in India. It has particularly praised homegrown car makers Mahindra and Tata Motors in its latest report. It also noted the role carandbike's editor Siddharth Vinayak Patankar in the #safercarsforIndia campaign. 

Also Read: How Indian Cars Have Fared Over The Years At GNCAP Crash Tests

"The rapid evolution in vehicle safety in India has been led by  @TataMotors &  @MahindraRise. It's clear that doing well in Global NCAP's assessments has become an essential requirement for Indian automakers who are leading the way in our #SaferCarsForIndia league table," Global NCAP tweeted. 

8rg50q9

The Tata Altroz is being touted as the safest hatchback in India 

The report noted the improved crash test survivability of cars like the Mahindra XUV300 and the new Tata Altroz which is also one of the sponsors for the IPL. The Tata Altroz is being touted as the safest hatchback in India and even the Global NCAP report confirms its credentials as the safest hatchback in the country. Both the cars have come out with a 5-star rating though the XUV300 holds the highest score

Also read: Chevorlet Enjoy fails Global NCAP safety test

The report also mentioned the Tata Nexon and new Tigor, with the top five cars being from Tata and Mahindra stables. This comes after the Tata Nexon became the first Indian car to get a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2018. 

Also read: Tata Nexon becomes first Indian made car to score 5-stars in Global NCAP safety test

Richard Woods, Vice President and Head of Communications for Global NCAP noted this. "Fearless supporter of @GlobalNCAP in India from the outset. The achievements of #safercarsforindia not possible without the remarkable @sidpatankar," he tweeted. 

