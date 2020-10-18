New Cars and Bikes in India
Here's Why GM Calls This Production Facility 'Factory Zero'

GM's $2.2 billion investment in Factory Zero, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre for retooling and upgrades will position the facility to build EVs at scale. It represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Once fully operational, the plant will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs. expand View Photos
Once fully operational, the plant will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs.

General Motors announced its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre will be known as Factory 'Zero', reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant. The name Factory Zero reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM's zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. Factory Zero will be the launchpad for GM's multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle, and other GM EVs will be built at Factory Zero. Production of the GMC Hummer EV pickup will begin in late 2021.

Also Read: GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20​

It represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history

GM's $2.2 billion investment in Factory Zero, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre for retooling and upgrades will position the facility to build EVs at scale. It represents the single largest investment in a plant in GM history. Once fully operational, the plant will create more than 2,200 good-paying U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Also Read: GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra

Factory ZERO is being transformed with sustainability in mind

Both the upcoming GMC Hummer EV and the Cruise Origin will be built on GM's Ultium battery platform. Ultium is flexible enough to build a wide range of EVs - cars, trucks and more - and is the heart of GM's future EV lineup. Factory ZERO is being transformed with sustainability in mind. During the plant's physical transition, concrete waste was repurposed to create temporary roadways. The site also recycled stormwater to reduce discharge costs and offset the cost of potable water.

