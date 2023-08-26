Login

Hero Destini Prime Launched In India

The Hero Destini Prime is priced at Rs 71,499, Rs 6,880 less than the Destini 125 XTEC
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

26-Aug-23 12:12 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in three colour options- Pearl Silver White, Nexus Blue and Nobel Red.
  • Powered by a 124.6 cc, air-cooled engine.
  • Priced at Rs 71,499 (ex-showroom).

Hero has launched the Destini Prime in India. Priced at Rs 71,499 (ex-showroom), Rs 6,880 less than the Destini 125 XTEC, it is a more affordable version of the 125 cc scooter. The scooter is styled similar to the older version of the Destini and misses out on some features from the Destini XTEC. The scooter is available in three colour options- Pearl Silver White, Nexus Blue and Nobel Red.

 

Also Read: Honda Launches The 2023 Livo In India

The Destini Prime misses out on bluetooth connectivity which is offered in the XTEC.

 

Visually, the Hero Destini Prime borrows many styling cues from the previous generation of the scooter like the halogen headlamp (unlike the XTEC which gets an LED headlamp), grab-rail, and body-coloured mirrors. The Prime gets 10-inch steel wheels, also unlike the XTEC which comes with alloy wheels. Some features on the scooter include a digital analog speedometer, a charging port in its storage compartment and LED guide lamps. The scooter misses out on bluetooth connectivity which is offered in the XTEC.

 

Also Read: 2023 Hero Glamour Launched In India

 

In terms of cycle parts, the scooter is suspended by a front telescopic fork and a rear monoshock setup. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends of the scooter. Coming to the powertrain, the scooter is powered by a 124.6 cc, air-cooled engine that churns out a peak output of 9 bhp and 10.36 Nm of peak torque. Hero claims an average of 56 kmpl for the Destini Prime. The scooter’s fuel tank capacity stands at 5 litres. 

# Hero Destini 125# Hero Destini XTEC

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Destini 125

Hero Destini 125
7.4
0
10
Hero Destini 125

Starts at ₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Check On-Road Price
View Destini 125 Specifications
View Destini 125 Features

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Destini Prime Launched In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn