Hero Destini Prime Launched In India

Hero has launched the Destini Prime in India. Priced at Rs 71,499 (ex-showroom), Rs 6,880 less than the Destini 125 XTEC, it is a more affordable version of the 125 cc scooter. The scooter is styled similar to the older version of the Destini and misses out on some features from the Destini XTEC. The scooter is available in three colour options- Pearl Silver White, Nexus Blue and Nobel Red.

The Destini Prime misses out on bluetooth connectivity which is offered in the XTEC.

Visually, the Hero Destini Prime borrows many styling cues from the previous generation of the scooter like the halogen headlamp (unlike the XTEC which gets an LED headlamp), grab-rail, and body-coloured mirrors. The Prime gets 10-inch steel wheels, also unlike the XTEC which comes with alloy wheels. Some features on the scooter include a digital analog speedometer, a charging port in its storage compartment and LED guide lamps. The scooter misses out on bluetooth connectivity which is offered in the XTEC.

In terms of cycle parts, the scooter is suspended by a front telescopic fork and a rear monoshock setup. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends of the scooter. Coming to the powertrain, the scooter is powered by a 124.6 cc, air-cooled engine that churns out a peak output of 9 bhp and 10.36 Nm of peak torque. Hero claims an average of 56 kmpl for the Destini Prime. The scooter’s fuel tank capacity stands at 5 litres.