Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe To Set-Up Charging Points Across India

Hero Electric announced its partnership with ElectricPe to set up charging points pan-India, which entails access to the latter's charging network. The EV charging platform recently committed to setting up 1 lakh charging points by the end of this year and will be nestled in residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, hence mitigating the range anxiety issue. The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country.”

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said, “The association with Hero Electric will further our goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep.”

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to access EV charging points, which also tracks real-time usage, ensuring a trusted network for users. Committed to delivering the best experience to their consumers, Hero Electric continues to pioneer efforts to accelerate a robust charging network by setting up junctions at local kirana stores and other common zones to ease EV charging for consumers.