Honda PCX Electric Scooter Patented In India

Honda has filed patent registrations for the PCX electric scooter in India, and rumours are abuzz about the possibility of the PCX electric scooter being considered for an India launch. Now, Honda did showcase the PCX electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2018, but filing a patent doesn't necessarily mean the product is being considered for launch. What is of importance is perhaps the content of the patent filings, which shows a removable battery, which can be taken off the scooter and plugged conveniently at home, or at the workplace.

The Honda PCX electric scooter comes with removable batteries

The scooter comes with a 4.2 kW motor and a removable 50.4 V lithium ion battery pack. And the battery can be charged without removing it as well, through a charging cable, but being removable just offers the added convenience. The Honda PCX offered in global markets, come with an internal combustion engine hybrid, as well as full-electric powertrains. In India though, reports suggest that the PCX electric is the one being patented.

Honda PCX Electric Scooter was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018

The PCX has an aggressive design, with neat lines, with twin-pod headlamps up front, and a tall windscreen, giving it a mini-maxi look. The scooter comes with a split floorboard, black alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, and disc brakes, with single-channel ABS. On the feature list, there's a full digital LCD panel, remote start key, and others. Under the seat are twin battery packs, which offer a range of 40 km, while the controller unit is positioned under the floorboard.

While the filing of the patent for the PCX electric may sound like exciting news, it's not certain that Honda will go on to launch it. In the past, HMSI has patented several models, including the Honda Grom and others, and according to sources, sometimes these patents are used for Honda's ongoing R&D efforts for future products in India, rather than indicate that the patented product will be launched in India. It's early days yet to predict anything, or if HMSI is indeed working on an electric project, or planning to start working on an electric two-wheeler project for India. And that may not be the PCX electric scooter as we know it in its current form.

