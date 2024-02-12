Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 12, 2024
Highlights
- The Honda Stylo 160 gets retro styling with classic lines.
- The Stylo 160 gets a 156.9 cc engine with 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm.
- The Honda Stylo 160 is limited to the Indonesian market for now.
Honda has launched the new Stylo 160 retro scooter in Indonesia. The Honda Stylo 160 is a rival to the Vespa 150 range and the company says the new model has been developed for “modern young customers.” The Stylo sports classic lines with an angular front face while the side panels have a retro flare with simple and clean lines.
Also Read: Honda NX500 Deliveries Begin In India
Power on the Honda Stylo 160 comes from the 156.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm with a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 220 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. A lower variant gets a 190 mm front disc and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter also comes with ABS and CBS on either variant. The scooter tips the scales at 118 kg.
On the feature front, the Honda Stylo 160 gets LED lighting, a digital display, USB charging, keyless start and more. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The model is available in six colour options.
Also Read: Is Honda Developing A Royal Enfield Himalayan Rival?
There's no word if Honda will introduce the Stylo 160 in other markets. The chances of the model making it to India are very slim. Meanwhile, Honda Two-Wheelers India is working on introducing its first electric scooter later this year. The model is expected to arrive with fixed battery options, while a swappable battery pack will be available for commercial use. Honda should reveal more about its electrification plans in the coming weeks.
