Hyundai Motor India Foundation Donates Medical Equipment To Delhi Government

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has handed over 40 high flow nasal oxygen machines, 40 BiPaP Machines and 10 ventilators to the Delhi government amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The medical equipment was handed over to Manish Sisodia- Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi in presence of DS Kim, Executive Director- Corporate Affairs and Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India. The Korean carmaker has donated medical equipment for further distribution to hospitals in the state in a bid to support the COVID treatment.

Also Read: Car Sales May 2021: Hyundai India Sells 25,001 Units In The Domestic Market

The company had made a donation to the Tamil Nadu government earlier in May

"Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative, project 'Back to Life' ensures the expedited procurement and delivery of highly critical Oxygen Products to help provide immediate relief across most affected states and cities in India. Hyundai Motor India Foundation has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment, thereby ensuring a quick dispatch of relief materials to hospitals across most affected states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and New Delhi," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Hyundai Teases Alcazar Three-Row SUV; Launch In June

Earlier, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) had donated Rs. 5 crore to the 'Chief Minister Public Relief Fund' under Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative. The donation was handed over to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - Thiru M K Stalin. Moreover, the company announced a donation of Rs. 5 crore worth of medicare equipment last month itself, including medical equipment such as High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines, Bipap machines, Oxygen concentrators and two oxygen plants which will be set up at government hospitals in various states.