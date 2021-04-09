carandbike logo
Hyundai Motor To Suspend Asan Plant Output Over Chip Shortage: Report

The shortage had led to problems for Hyundai over powertrain control unit parts. The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

Published:
Hyundai's Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur
Hyundai's Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to suspend production for two days from Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage, Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified company official.

The shortage had led to problems for Hyundai over powertrain control unit parts, the agency added.

The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

