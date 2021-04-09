Hyundai Motor To Suspend Asan Plant Output Over Chip Shortage: Report

Hyundai's Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to suspend production for two days from Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage, Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified company official.

The shortage had led to problems for Hyundai over powertrain control unit parts, the agency added.

The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

