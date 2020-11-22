New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push

Companies will set up LNG fuelling stations along a 6,000-km network of highways linking the four main metropolitan areas, he said, adding transport sector can utilise up to 25 million cubic meters a day equivalent LNG in the initial phase.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Use of LNG in heavy vehicles will cut fuel costs by 40% compared with diesel expand View Photos
Use of LNG in heavy vehicles will cut fuel costs by 40% compared with diesel

Indian companies will spend 100 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) over three years on 1,000 liquefied natural gas (LNG) stations along main roads and industrial corridors and in mining areas, the oil minister said on Thursday, to cut diesel consumption. Diesel, which accounts for about two-fifth of India's refined fuels consumption, is widely used by buses, truck and in the mining sector.

"Even if the LNG vehicle segment achieves 10% market share in a fleet of 10 million trucks, it will have a positive impact on reducing emissions and substituting crude," Dharmendra Pradhan said at a foundation-laying ceremony for 50 LNG stations.

Use of LNG in heavy vehicles will cut fuel costs by 40% compared with diesel and help contain inflation, he said, and urged automobile makers to look at producing LNG-compatible vehicles.

LNG is suitable for long-haul trucks and buses as its higher energy density can help vehicles travel 700-900 km with one fill compared with about 300 km for a diesel vehicle, said V.K. Mishra, head of finance of Petronet LNG.

Companies will set up LNG fuelling stations along a 6,000-km network of highways linking the four main metropolitan areas, he said, adding transport sector can utilise up to 25 million cubic meters a day equivalent LNG in the initial phase.

Newsbeep

Indian companies are spending billions of dollars to build gas infrastructure including pipelines and import terminals to raise share of gas in energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%.

0 Comments

Use of LNG will also help India in meeting its commitment made under the Paris accord to cut greenhouse gas emission intensity of its gross domestic product by 33% to 35% below 2005 levels by 2030, he said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
Ather 450X, Series 1 Special Edition Deliveries Begin In Select Cities
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
GM's Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelifted Spotted At Dealer Stockyard Ahead Of India Launch
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Merger To Include Investor Loyalty Scheme
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
India-Bound 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
California's New Coronavirus Curfew Does Not Apply To Tesla Workers
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities