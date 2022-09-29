  • Home
  • News
  • India's Blade Signs Order For Up To 200 Electric Aircraft From Embraer's Eve

India's Blade Signs Order For Up To 200 Electric Aircraft From Embraer's Eve

Brazil's Eve Holding Inc said that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.
authorBy Reuters
30-Sep-22 03:03 AM IST
India's Blade Signs Order For Up To 200 Electric Aircraft From Embraer's Eve banner

Brazil's Eve Holding Inc said on Tuesday that Blade India has signed a purchase order for up to 200 of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOLs), allowing it to expand its urban air mobility ecosystem in the Asian country.

A joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Blade India will also collaborate with Eve - which is controlled by planemaker Embraer SA - on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters, the company said in a statement.

 

Related Articles
Lilium Aims To Build 400 Air Taxis A Year, Seek Grants
Lilium Aims To Build 400 Air Taxis A Year, Seek Grants
2 hours ago
South Korea Tests System For Controlling Air Taxis
South Korea Tests System For Controlling Air Taxis
11 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?