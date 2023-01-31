  • Home
  • News
  • India Sees No Hit To Fuel Exports From EU Feb 5 Action On Russian Imports - Report

India Sees No Hit To Fuel Exports From EU Feb 5 Action On Russian Imports - Report

Indian refiners have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount as some Western entities shun purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
authorBy Reuters
31-Jan-23 11:30 PM IST
India Sees No Hit To Fuel Exports From EU Feb 5 Action On Russian Imports - Report banner

India, a leading buyer of Russian oil, does not expect its fuel exports to be disrupted by a European Union ban on the purchase of Russian refined fuels beginning Feb. 5, oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

Indian refiners have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount as some Western entities shun purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Some Indian refiners process Russian oil and ship the refined products to the west, including Europe.

Jain said the Feb 5 action bars the EU from importing refined fuels from Russia and not from any other country.

The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5.

"(The) next trigger point is Feb. 5. Unless something dramatic happens geopolitically .. we are in a steady state," Jain said.

So far Indian companies are not facing any problems in procuring Russian oil, Jain added.

The EU, G7 nations and Australia introduced $60 per barrel price caps on Russian oil, effective from Dec. 5, on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

The EU ban on imports of Russia's seaborne oil has driven Moscow to seek alternative markets, mainly in Asia, for about 1 million barrels per day.

Indian companies are buying Russian oil at below price cap level, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Jain said Indian companies are not facing any problems in paying for Russian oil as the latest actions by the West do not impact trade settlement mechanisms.

Related Articles
Rupee Down As Oil Prices Gain Further, Forward Premiums Fall
Rupee Down As Oil Prices Gain Further, Forward Premiums Fall
8 minutes ago
Russia's Angarsk Oil Refinery Says Fire Extinguished, Fuel Production Continues
Russia's Angarsk Oil Refinery Says Fire Extinguished, Fuel Production Continues
12 minutes ago
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not To Be 'Bothered By Stock Market Craziness'
21 minutes ago
India Orders Rickshaws Around Delhi To Run On Cleaner Fuel
India Orders Rickshaws Around Delhi To Run On Cleaner Fuel
22 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line