  • Home
  • News
  • India To Pitch For Global Biofuels Alliance At G20 - Report

India To Pitch For Global Biofuels Alliance At G20 - Report

India, also the world's third-biggest oil importer, ships in about 85% of its crude needs, but is gradually building capacity to increase its output of biofuels.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
20-Oct-22 03:45 PM IST
India To Pitch For Global Biofuels Alliance At G20 - Report banner

India plans to pitch for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the group of 20 major economies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, as the world's third biggest oil consumer bids to boost use of cleaner fuels.

India will take over the presidency of the group, also called G20, from Indonesia in December. New Delhi will host a meeting of the member nations in September next year.

"We will utilise our G20 presidency to try and set up an international biofuels alliance," Puri said at the International Conference on Biofuels.

India's plans to set up a biofuels alliance mirror International Solar Alliance launched by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all.

"We have enough countries in the world which are producing biofuels, so if you get the ecosystem around it, in terms of the standards, the flexi-fuel engines... I think we are on our way to setting up an international alliance," he said.

India, also the world's third-biggest oil importer, ships in about 85% of its crude needs, but is gradually building capacity to increase its output of biofuels.

The South Asian nation plans to build 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, followed by a nationwide roll out from 2025/26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a net zero carbon emissions goal for 2070.

 

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Nidhi Verma and Bernadette Baum)
 

Related Articles
India To Examine Russia Oil Price Cap; Its Refiners Line Up Dec Crude Buys
India To Examine Russia Oil Price Cap; Its Refiners Line Up Dec Crude Buys
2 hours ago
Oil Prices Settle Lower On U.S. Supply, Lower China Demand
Oil Prices Settle Lower On U.S. Supply, Lower China Demand
8 hours ago
Wall Street Opens Fourth Quarter On High Note As Oil Surges
Wall Street Opens Fourth Quarter On High Note As Oil Surges
4 days ago
Oil Prices Rise 1% On Cuts To OPEC+ Output Targets
Oil Prices Rise 1% On Cuts To OPEC+ Output Targets
4 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?