  • Home
  • News
  • India To Receive First LNG Cargo From Indonesia's Tangguh LNG

India To Receive First LNG Cargo From Indonesia's Tangguh LNG

The LNG cargo is being transported by the BW Helios tanker, said Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
22-Dec-22 07:23 PM IST
India To Receive First LNG Cargo From Indonesia's Tangguh LNG banner

India will receive its first cargo from Indonesia's Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Dahej terminal on Monday, according to a Refinitiv analyst and Refinitiv ship tracking data.

The LNG cargo is being transported by the BW Helios tanker, said Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv.

"The vessel which had been acting as a floating storage since it lifted the cargo in mid-September is currently on a term charter to British oil major BP and is due to arrive at state-owned Petronet's Dahej terminal on November 28," he said.

The BW Helios picked up the cargo of 132,000 cubic metres at the Tangguh LNG loading facility on Sept. 18, according to Refinitiv data, and has a discharge date of Nov. 28.

Ajayi added that the shipment was unusual as Indonesian LNG cargoes are typically exported to north Asia, and that India receives LNG cargoes from Qatar, Oman and the UAE.

Japan, China and Korea are key LNG consumers in north Asia, but high inventories and muted spot demand in the region have weighed on Asia spot LNG prices in recent weeks.

Operated by BP, the Tangguh LNG plant is in Indonesia's West Papua province and began production in 2009. Its output capacity is 7.6 million tonnes of LNG per annum (mtpa) from two existing trains.

BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A third train is expected to come on stream in March 2023, officials at Indonesian upstream regulator SKK Migas said in July, which will bring the plant's total production capacity to 11.4 mtpa.

Train-3 however has faced several delays from an initial planned start in the third quarter of 2020 due to natural disasters delaying shipments of required construction material and COVID-19 restrictions.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Qatar Looks To Bolster Spain's EU-Funded COVID Recovery Projects, Supply More LNG
Qatar Looks To Bolster Spain's EU-Funded COVID Recovery Projects, Supply More LNG
7 months ago
India Asks GAIL To Import LNG To Meet Rising City Gas Demand
India Asks GAIL To Import LNG To Meet Rising City Gas Demand
7 months ago
Asian Prices Fall Amid Chinese LNG Cargo Sale Tenders
Asian Prices Fall Amid Chinese LNG Cargo Sale Tenders
8 months ago
Asian Prices Fall Amid Chinese LNG Cargo Sale Tenders
Asian Prices Fall Amid Chinese LNG Cargo Sale Tenders
11 months ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line