New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report

Automakers and auto component manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Bosch, Wabco, Schaeffler among others typically pay royalties between 1-5 per cent of their total revenue to their foreign owners. The commerce ministry has asked companies to review such payments.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The royalty amount paid to foreign companies amounts in billions of rupees every year

Highlights

  • The commerce ministry has asked automakers to reduce royalty payments
  • The government aims to boost local investment and reduce outflows
  • Royalty payment changes could impact operating & supply-chain structures

India's commerce minister has asked automakers to find ways to reduce royalty payments to foreign parent companies for use of technology or brand names, two sources told Reuters, in an effort to boost local investment and reduce outflows. In India's competitive auto market, top-selling carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor's local unit pay millions of dollars in royalties to parent companies in Japan and South Korean for using their technology and brand to build and sell cars. The minister, Piyush Goyal, in a meeting last week asked officials from groups representing carmakers and auto parts manufacturers to review such payments with a view to reducing them, said people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

"The concern raised during the meeting was that the outflow is high, even for old technologies, and something should be done about it," said one of the sources

The sources declined to be named as the talks are private. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment. India, for years, has debated imposing stricter caps on royalty payments which spiked after 2009 when foreign investment rules were eased and restrictions on such payments were removed. The country's markets regulator last year suggested imposing curbs on payments exceeding two per cent of revenue.

The limit was finally set at five per cent after complaints from some sectors and fears it may dissuade foreign firms from investing or sharing technology. Recently, however, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made a renewed push to make the country a major manufacturing hub by encouraging domestic production and curbing imports

It also wants to increase local investment and reduce foreign outflows. While India does not restrict the amount that can be paid as royalty, any payment by a locally listed company exceeding five per cent of revenues needs shareholder approval. Listed companies such as Maruti Suzuki and parts makers including Bosch, Schaeffler India and Wabco India typically pay royalties between 1-5 per cent to their foreign owners. Maruti Suzuki paid 38.2 billion rupees ($510 million) as royalty to its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, amounting to five per cent of its revenue, according to its annual report.

Privately-owned companies such as Hyundai's local unit paid $150 million or 2.6% of revenue as royalties to its South Korean parent in fiscal 2019 and Toyota Motor's India arm paid $88 million or 3.4 per cent of revenue to its Japanese parent, government data shows.

Royalty provision has been important in attracting foreign investments into various sectors in India, especially autos, said Vaibhav Gupta, partner at tax firm, Dhruva Advisors. "Depending on the form in which the government brings back such caps, it may impact the ability of auto companies to benefit from the use of foreign brands and technical know-how," said Gupta.

He said for many foreign companies royalties are a profit repatriation strategy and changes to these could impact operating and supply chain structures from a fiscal perspective. Maruti, Toyota and Bosch declined to comment.

Hyundai, Schaeffler and Wabco did not respond to emails seeking comment. Such payments have also been a long-standing issue with minority shareholders.A February report by proxy firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services showed royalty paid by 31 leading Indian companies with foreign parents, including Maruti and Bosch, grew 9% in the fiscal year 2019 to total $1.11 billion

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India
Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing
Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle
IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999 IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999
Siemens MindSphere Offers Cloud-Based Motorcycle Analytics Siemens MindSphere Offers Cloud-Based Motorcycle Analytics
Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Date Revealed Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Date Revealed
CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines CFMoto 300SR Launched In The Philippines

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

MINI models

MINI Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
₹ 37.1 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
MINI 3 door
MINI 3 door
₹ 29.7 - 43.5 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
MINI 5 door
MINI 5 door
₹ 33.3 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities