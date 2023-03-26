  • Home
  • News
  • Joby Aviation Names Former FAA Administrator As Director

Joby Aviation Names Former FAA Administrator As Director

Joby Aviation is developing electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capabilities to be used as air taxis with plans to commence commercial passenger services from 2025
authorBy Reuters
26-Mar-23 12:19 PM IST
Joby Aviation air taxi.jpg

Joby Aviation, which is developing electrical aircraft to operate as air taxis, on Friday named former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) head Michael Huerta to its board of directors.

Joby is pushing to win FAA certification for its vertical take-off and landing aircraft ahead of starting planned commercial passenger service in 2025.

Joby Executive Chairman Paul Sciarra said 2023 will be a "pivotal" year for "making real progress" in that process, and that Huerta will be "bringing perspective" to that work.

Huerta served as FAA administrator from 2013 to 2018 after three years as deputy administrator. In 2018 he joined the board of Delta Air Lines which has invested $60 million in Joby for a 2% equity stake.

Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt said Huerta's seat on both boards "will be invaluable as we prepare for commercial operations."

The FAA in November issued airworthiness criteria for Joby to certify its Model JAS4-1 aircraft. The agency is also working to finalize special regulations on commercial operations and training for such aircraft.

Bevirt said that if the FAA publishes its proposed rules for public comment in June, he expects them to be implemented by the end of 2024.

 

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

Related Articles
Volocopter Will Create First Public eVTOL System In Saudi Arabia
Volocopter Will Create First Public eVTOL System In Saudi Arabia
1 year ago
Rome Airport Readies For Flying Taxis By 2024
Rome Airport Readies For Flying Taxis By 2024
1 year ago
Volocopter Bringing eVTOLs To Japan With Public Tests In 2023
Volocopter Bringing eVTOLs To Japan With Public Tests In 2023
1 year ago
Volocopter Plans eVTOL To US Starting With Los Angeles
Volocopter Plans eVTOL To US Starting With Los Angeles
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line