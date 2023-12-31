Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R India launch tomorrow
- It made its global debut in June 2023
- Gets revised styling and new features
Kawasaki is set to launch the Ninja ZX-6R in India tomorrow. This motorcycle was globally unveiled in June 2023 and made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023. Moreover, the updated version brings a fresh look, mechanical improvements, and new tech, including an upgraded 636cc inline-four engine.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Globally Unveiled; Gets Fresh Styling And Updated Mechanics
The 2024 ZX-6R features a redesigned fascia with new headlamps and noticeable winglets beneath them, designed to enhance stability by directing air through the sides of the fairing. On the tech side, the motorcycle includes a new TFT full-colour display with smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app. Ride modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and customisable Rider modes, cater to various riding preferences.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
As for its powertrain, it gets the same but updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636 cc engine with mechanical enhancements, new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a slight power reduction compared to the previous model, the revised powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox.
While the changes are mainly focused on cosmetics and features, the Ninja ZX-6R is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor, which was priced at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will face competition in India from models like the Honda CBR 650R, Aprilia RS660, and Triumph Street Triple 765.
