Login

Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow

The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R India launch tomorrow
  • It made its global debut in June 2023
  • Gets revised styling and new features

Kawasaki is set to launch the Ninja ZX-6R in India tomorrow. This motorcycle was globally unveiled in June 2023 and made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023. Moreover, the updated version brings a fresh look, mechanical improvements, and new tech, including an upgraded 636cc inline-four engine.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Globally Unveiled; Gets Fresh Styling And Updated Mechanics

The 2024 ZX-6R features a redesigned fascia with new headlamps and noticeable winglets beneath them, designed to enhance stability by directing air through the sides of the fairing. On the tech side, the motorcycle includes a new TFT full-colour display with smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app. Ride modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and customisable Rider modes, cater to various riding preferences.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh

 

As for its powertrain, it gets the same but updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636 cc engine with mechanical enhancements, new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a slight power reduction compared to the previous model, the revised powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox.

While the changes are mainly focused on cosmetics and features, the Ninja ZX-6R is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor, which was priced at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will face competition in India from models like the Honda CBR 650R, Aprilia RS660, and Triumph Street Triple 765.

# Kawasaki India# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R# Ninja ZX-6R# Kawasaki Bikes# Kawasaki
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on New Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price: ₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: Jan 18, 2024

Popular Kawasaki Models

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W175

₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R

₹ 79.9 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900

₹ 8.5 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹ 15.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650

₹ 7.12 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300

₹ 3.43 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000

₹ 11.51 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400

₹ 4.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.59 Lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S

₹ 6.16 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS

₹ 16.8 Lakh

Kawasaki Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2

₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650

₹ 7.15 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G

₹ 4.07 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000

₹ 12.19 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹ 8.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS

₹ 6.72 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX250
Kawasaki KX250

₹ 7.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX65
Kawasaki KX65

₹ 3.12 Lakh

Kawasaki KX112
Kawasaki KX112

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 85
Kawasaki KX 85

₹ 4.2 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS

₹ 5.21 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 300R
Kawasaki KLX 300R

₹ 5.6 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5671 second ago

The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4677 second ago

A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4240 second ago

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-332 second ago

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.

Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-136 second ago

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.

Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 minute ago

Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.

HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units

Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved