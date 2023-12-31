Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow

Kawasaki is set to launch the Ninja ZX-6R in India tomorrow. This motorcycle was globally unveiled in June 2023 and made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023. Moreover, the updated version brings a fresh look, mechanical improvements, and new tech, including an upgraded 636cc inline-four engine.

The 2024 ZX-6R features a redesigned fascia with new headlamps and noticeable winglets beneath them, designed to enhance stability by directing air through the sides of the fairing. On the tech side, the motorcycle includes a new TFT full-colour display with smartphone connectivity through the Kawasaki Rideology app. Ride modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and customisable Rider modes, cater to various riding preferences.

As for its powertrain, it gets the same but updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636 cc engine with mechanical enhancements, new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a slight power reduction compared to the previous model, the revised powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox.

While the changes are mainly focused on cosmetics and features, the Ninja ZX-6R is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor, which was priced at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will face competition in India from models like the Honda CBR 650R, Aprilia RS660, and Triumph Street Triple 765.