carandbike logo
search

Mahindra Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 3.06 Lakh In March

Mahindra is offering discount benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh, which includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. The offers are valid for this month, up till March 31, 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra is offering a range of discount benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its cars this month expand View Photos
Mahindra is offering a range of discount benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its cars this month

Mahindra and Mahindra home-grown automaker has rolled out discount benefits for its entire model line-up for the month of March, except for the new 2020 Thar off-roader SUV. The homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer has listed these discounts on the official website ranging up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. It includes benefits like cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate discounts and additional offers. These offers on Mahindra cars are valid up till March 31, 2021. Do note, these offers are subject to vary from dealership to dealership.

Also Read: Mahindra Receives Clearance From RBI To Reduce Ownership Stake In SsangYong​

qjsscsso

The Mahindra Scorpio is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 36,542

The Mahindra Scorpio can be purchased with a total discount of ₹ 36,542. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 7,042, an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate offer of ₹ 4,500. The homegrown automaker is offering an additional cash discount of ₹ 10,000. The Bolero, on the other hand, attracts buyers with maximum benefits of ₹ 17,500 which includes cash offer, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 3,500, ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 4,000, respectively.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV can be bought with a total discount of ₹ 3.06 lakh. Interested customers can avail cash discount of ₹ 2.2 lakh along with exchange bonus and corporate offer of up to ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 16,000, respectively. Additional benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 also offered on the SUV this month.

Newsbeep

The Mahindra XUV500 is listed on the official website with a cash discount of up to ₹ 36,800, an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 25,000 and a corporate offer of ₹ 9,000. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also providing other offers of up to ₹ 15,000. The KUV100 NXT comes with total benefits of up to 62,055 which comprises a cash discount of ₹ 38,055, an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and corporate offer of ₹ 4,000.

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: Mahindra Sees 41% Growth In Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales​

4gn8hres

This month, the Mahindra Marazzo MPV also comes with benefits, which go up to ₹ 36,000

0 Comments

Mahindra is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 39,325 on the XUV300 subcompact SUV. It comprises a cash offer of ₹ 4,825, an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 4,500. Buyers can avail of additional offers of up to ₹ 5,000. Coming to the Mahindra Marazzo, the MPV is up for sale with special benefits of up to ₹ 36,000. It includes a cash offer and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 each. The carmaker is also offering other benefits of up to ₹ 6,000 on the MPV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
  • Mahindra E20 Front
    Mahindra E20 Front
  • Mahindra E20 Charging View
    Mahindra E20 Charging View
  • Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
    Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • Mahindra E2oplus Rear Side
    Mahindra E2oplus Rear Side
  • Mahindra E2oplus Rear
    Mahindra E2oplus Rear
  • Mahindra E2oplus Front View
    Mahindra E2oplus Front View
x
Kia Debuts New Design Philosophy On The EV6
Kia Debuts New Design Philosophy On The EV6
Jaguar Classic Reveals E-Type 60 Collection
Jaguar Classic Reveals E-Type 60 Collection
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.87 Lakh
Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.87 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities