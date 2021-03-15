Mahindra is offering a range of discount benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its cars this month

Mahindra and Mahindra home-grown automaker has rolled out discount benefits for its entire model line-up for the month of March, except for the new 2020 Thar off-roader SUV. The homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer has listed these discounts on the official website ranging up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. It includes benefits like cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate discounts and additional offers. These offers on Mahindra cars are valid up till March 31, 2021. Do note, these offers are subject to vary from dealership to dealership.

The Mahindra Scorpio is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 36,542

The Mahindra Scorpio can be purchased with a total discount of ₹ 36,542. It includes a cash discount of ₹ 7,042, an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate offer of ₹ 4,500. The homegrown automaker is offering an additional cash discount of ₹ 10,000. The Bolero, on the other hand, attracts buyers with maximum benefits of ₹ 17,500 which includes cash offer, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 3,500, ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 4,000, respectively.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV can be bought with a total discount of ₹ 3.06 lakh. Interested customers can avail cash discount of ₹ 2.2 lakh along with exchange bonus and corporate offer of up to ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 16,000, respectively. Additional benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 also offered on the SUV this month.

The Mahindra XUV500 is listed on the official website with a cash discount of up to ₹ 36,800, an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 25,000 and a corporate offer of ₹ 9,000. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also providing other offers of up to ₹ 15,000. The KUV100 NXT comes with total benefits of up to 62,055 which comprises a cash discount of ₹ 38,055, an exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and corporate offer of ₹ 4,000.

This month, the Mahindra Marazzo MPV also comes with benefits, which go up to ₹ 36,000

Mahindra is offering maximum discounts of up to ₹ 39,325 on the XUV300 subcompact SUV. It comprises a cash offer of ₹ 4,825, an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 4,500. Buyers can avail of additional offers of up to ₹ 5,000. Coming to the Mahindra Marazzo, the MPV is up for sale with special benefits of up to ₹ 36,000. It includes a cash offer and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 each. The carmaker is also offering other benefits of up to ₹ 6,000 on the MPV.

