Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindrahas announced year-end benefits for almost all its models, except for the recently launched Thar SUV. These benefits on the BS6-compliant Mahindra cars are listed on the official website that ranges up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer is offering attractive deals on its vehicles which includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. Do note, the benefits are valid for this month only, up till December 31, 2020. Also, the prices and offers may vary for other cities and regions based.

Also Read: Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components

Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 28.69 Lakh

Mahindra flagship SUV is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. Interested buyers can avail cash discounts of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4. There's also an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. Mahindra Bolero is available with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 along with the corporate offer and other offers of up to ₹ 4,000 and up to ₹ 6,550 respectively. The company is not providing exchange benefits on the car.

On the other hand, the total discount offered on the Mahindra XUV500 is up to ₹ 51,200. It gets cash benefits of up to ₹ 12,200, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 10,000. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with a total benefit of ₹ 62,055 which includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 38,055 along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV comes with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 30,600. It comprises an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,500, cash offers of ₹ 1,100 and additional benefits of up to 10,000. Next up is the XUV300, which is offered with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 4,500.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020​

Customers interested in purchasing the Mahindra Marazzo can avail total benefits of up to ₹ 36,000. The benefits offered on the MPV include cash benefit and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 15,000 each. There's also a corporate offer of up to ₹ 6,000 on the MPV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.