Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh

Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To ₹ 3.06 Lakh

Mahindra has announced year-end benefits up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its BS6 compliant cars that are valid till December 31, 2020. It includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers.

Highlights

  • Cash discount of up to Rs. 2.20 lakh on the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV
  • Top discounts are on XUV500 and KUV100 NXT
  • The offers are valid up till December 31, 2020

Mahindra & Mahindrahas announced year-end benefits for almost all its models, except for the recently launched Thar SUV. These benefits on the BS6-compliant Mahindra cars are listed on the official website that ranges up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. The Indian utility vehicle manufacturer is offering attractive deals on its vehicles which includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers. Do note, the benefits are valid for this month only, up till December 31, 2020. Also, the prices and offers may vary for other cities and regions based.

nuejva14

Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 28.69 Lakh

Mahindra flagship SUV is offered with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. Interested buyers can avail cash discounts of up to ₹ 2.20 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4. There's also an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. Mahindra Bolero is available with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 along with the corporate offer and other offers of up to ₹ 4,000 and up to ₹ 6,550 respectively. The company is not providing exchange benefits on the car.

On the other hand, the total discount offered on the Mahindra XUV500 is up to ₹ 51,200. It gets cash benefits of up to ₹ 12,200, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 10,000. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with a total benefit of ₹ 62,055 which includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 38,055 along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000.

39mgntlg

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail

The Mahindra Scorpio SUV comes with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 30,600. It comprises an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,500, cash offers of ₹ 1,100 and additional benefits of up to 10,000. Next up is the XUV300, which is offered with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 4,500.

Customers interested in purchasing the Mahindra Marazzo can avail total benefits of up to ₹ 36,000. The benefits offered on the MPV include cash benefit and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 15,000 each. There's also a corporate offer of up to ₹ 6,000 on the MPV.

