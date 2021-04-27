Mahindra Appoints Dr. Uli Stuhec as VP And Head Of Global Born Electric Platform

Mahindra & Mahindra has appointed Dr Uli Stuhec as the Vice-President and Head to lead the new Global Born Electric platform. The new Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform will be underpinning a number of e-SUVs in the future from the company. The automaker has consolidated its electric mobility business under two verticals. One vertical will be Last Mile Mobility (LMM) and the other will be Electric Vehicle Tech Centre. carandbike has reached out to Mahindra & Mahindra for an official statement and will update this piece as we get a response.

Dr Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, confirmed the development via a tweet. Dr Shah tweeted, Welcome Uli, we're delighted to have you join @mahindrarise as we prepare for a much bigger foray in electric mobility and further enhance our sustainability efforts.

Dr. Stuhec will report to Pankaj Sonalkar, chief of Electric Vehicle Technology Centre. Meanwhile Samir Rawte, chief platform head of EV in India will report to Dr Stuhec and Senthur Pandian, chief platform and delivery head for all passenger vehicle platforms.

The new Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform will underpin e-SUVs in the future

Dr Uli Stuhec will be a part of the Electric Vehicle Tech Centre at the Mahindra North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Detroit, USA. The team will be working on the vision of higher electrification and creating electric vehicle products and technology. Dr Stuhec will be responsible for planning and executing the BEV product development strategy, based on customer requirements. The BEV platform team will be working in collaboration with Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai.

Dr Stuhec comes to Mahindra after a stint at the Michigan based May Mobility, where he was the Vice President of vehicle engineering. He also led the launch of autonomous shuttles in Texas and Japan. Furthermore, he previously worked with Streetscooter - part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, one of the world's largest electric delivery truck manufacturer. Dr Stuhec has worked with Ford Motor Company in different roles for a period of 17 years.

