Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives More Than 5500 Bookings Since Its Launch

Prices for the new offering start at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the N4 variant, going up to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India, introductory) for the N10 variant.
07-Aug-21 12:15 PM IST
Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo in July and bookings for the SUV too started from then. The company has now said that since the launch of the SUV, it has received more than 5500 bookings for the Bolero Neo and that's less than a month since the prices were announced. Prices for the new offering start at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the N4 variant, going up to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India, introductory) for the N10 variant. There's also a top spec N10 (O) trim but prices are yet to be revealed. The new model effectively replaces the Mahindra TUV300 and builds on the blockbuster Bolero brand name that has served Mahindra strongly over the past two decades.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a sub-4 metre car and is a 2WD only model. Colour choices include Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige. The Bolero Neo is being offered with only one drivetrain at the outset. The familiar mHawk 3-cylinder motor that we saw in the TUV 300 - has been updated. The motor develops 100 bhp and 260 Nm from the engine. The Mahindra Bolero Neo will be 5-speed manual only for now, though an automatic could be considered subsequently.

It's a 2WD model but comes with 'multi-terrain technology' – with a limited-slip differential to limit the loss of traction  

It's a great start for the Bolero Neo for certain, but Mahindra's big worry remains the supply chain issues plaguing the auto sector for some months now - specifically the global semiconductor shortage.

