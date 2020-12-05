New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Racing Becomes First Factory Team To Commit To Gen3 Era Of Formula E

The Gen3 cars will debut in Season 9 of the Formula E championship in 2022, and Mahindra Racing becomes the first team and OEM to commit to the series in the long-term.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
Highlights

  • Mahindra Racing remains committed to the Gen3 cars set to debut in 2022
  • The Gen3 cars will be faster, lighter, and have faster charging time
  • The 2020/21 Formula E season will begin from January 16, 2021

Mahindra Racing has become the first Formula E factory team and OEM to commit to the Gen3 era of the world championship that begins with the 2022/23 season. The announcement from the Indian auto giant comes at a time when other OEMs including Audi AG and the BMW Group have announced their exit from Formula E. Instead, Mahindra remains committed to Formula E as both its race and road programs remain in development. The Banbury-based outfit has so far bagged four wins, 18 podiums, and 690 championship points across seven seasons in the sport, while the latest announcement ensures that Mahindra Racing will stay on the grid for a long time.

Also Read: After Audi, BMW To Pull Out Of Formula E At The End Of 2021

1c2sftgg

The Gen3 cars will produce 350 kW in qualifying and 300 kW during races, up from 250 kW & 200 kW on Gen2 cars

Speaking on the commitment, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Chairman, Mahindra Racing, said, "Formula E represents the cutting edge of EV technology and plays a strategic role in realizing Mahindra's vision of the Future of Mobility through our 'Race to Road' strategy. Our commitment to the Formula E Gen3 era attunes to our focus to play a strong role in the entire electric ecosystem, while we also aim to be among the most prominent manufacturers of EVs in India. We are confident that Mahindra Racing's work on and off-track with the Gen3 car will resonate and provide thrilling experiences to fans and consumers alike."

Dilbagh Gill, CEO & Team Principal, Mahindra Racing said, "By committing early to Gen3, Mahindra Racing is continuing its journey, which it started by becoming the first OEM to sign up to the championship back in 2013. As the greenest team in motorsport, Formula E is the perfect home for us; a place where we can demonstrate our performance and sustainability credentials both on and off the track. Our future focus is on race-winning performances that we can all be proud of and some exciting new projects in the engineering services space. In short, we're here for the long run; we are not building something for today, we're building something for tomorrow."

The Gen3 cars will push the envelope further for electric mobility and racing as the cars are set to become faster, lighter, and more efficient, while also boasting of faster charging times. The car will have a four-year cycle and several key components have been confirmed by the FIA. In the Gen3 era, Spark Racing Technology will continue to produce a spec chassis for all teams that includes the front powertrain kit. Williams Advanced Engineering will create the battery system allowing for faster charging and Hankook Tire and Technology will provide all-weather tyres for the championship.

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season

Jean Todt, President, FIA said, "Ahead of another important technical milestone for the FIA Formula E World Championship, I salute Mahindra Racing as the first manufacturer to commit to the next era of the discipline. The Gen3 race car will indeed further establish the principles that have made the championship successful. It is positive to see a founding team continue with us on a shared mission to develop electric vehicle technology and promote sustainable mobility."

The Gen3 Formula E car will make its track debut in Season 9. The power increase is said to go up to 350 kW in qualifying and 300 kW in races, up from the current 250 kW and 220 kW power figures on the Gen2 cars. The maximum regenerative braking power between the front and rear will be 600 kW, substantially higher when compared to the rear regenerative braking power of 250 kW on the Gen2 car.

As a result, Formula E is likely to remain unpredictable even in the future, adding to the excitement of the sport. Meanwhile, Season 7 of the electric racing championship is set to begin on January 16, 2021, with a double-header in Chile.

