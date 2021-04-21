To attract new buyers, Mahindra has announced some very lucrative offers on its BS6-compliant cars this month. According to the official website, the homegrown automaker has listed discount benefits of up to 3.06 lakh on its entire model range, except the all-new Thar. Interested buyers can avail of benefits such as cash offer, exchange bonus and corporate discounts on the cars ranging from the KUV100 NXT to Alturas G4 flagship SUV. These benefits are valid till April 30, 2021, and are subject to vary from dealer to dealer.

Interested customers can purchase the XUV300 SUV with total benefits of up to ₹ 62,055

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 62,055. It is inclusive of a cash benefit of up to ₹ 38,055, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. Customers can bring home the XUV300 subcompact SUV with total benefits of up to ₹ 44,500. Interested customers can purchase the SUV with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000. The SUV is also available with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,500 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5000.

The Indian utility maker is offering the Alturas G4 SUV with total benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. It includes a cash offer of up to ₹ 2.2 lakh and an exchange offer of up to ₹ 50,000. The SUV is also available with a corporate offer and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000 and up to ₹ 20,000 respectively. The maximum discount offered on the Marazzo MPV is up to ₹ 41,000, which includes cash benefits of up to ₹ 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 6,000.

The Mahindra Scorpio is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 36,542.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio gets total benefits of up to ₹ 36,542. It includes a cash bonus of ₹ 7,042 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. Apart from these benefits, there are corporate offer and an additional benefit of up to ₹ 4,500 and ₹ 10,000, respectively. The Mahindra XUV500 is listed with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 85,800, which includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 36,800, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 15,000.

Lastly, the Bolero can be bought with total discounts of ₹ 17,500. It comprises a cash offer of up to ₹ 3,500, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000.

