Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA’s Registered Trademarks

Mahindra said that the Roxor was produced in 2018 and 2019 and is no longer in production. The design of the SUV was refreshed for the 2020 model year and further design changes are in the works as part of the normal design cycle.

It was in 2018 that FCA filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, claiming that the Mahindra Roxor infringed key characteristics of Jeep's signature design cues namely the boxy body shape with flat-appearing vertical sides and rear body ending at about the same height as the hood. In fact, Fiat Chrysler went on to state that the Roxor imports threatened it with substantial injury as the company was underselling Jeeps. It said that Mahindra capitalised on the cost advantages of manufacturing its products in India and then importing knocked-down kits to the U.S., where they're assembled in the Detroit area. To this, the home-grown automaker pointed out that Mahindra has a long-standing relationship and agreements with FCA and its predecessors, which began in the 1940's with Willys and continues to this day. In fact, Mahindra said that the most recent agreement was executed with FCA in 2009 when it was known as the Chrysler Group LLC.

The 2020 Mahindra Roxor gets a new and updated grille 

However, now a U.S. regulator ruled that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) Jeep brand, thus barring the sale of the Roxor. The International Trade Commission (ITC) said that Mahindra's Roxor off-road utility vehicle violated the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV. With this ruling, Mahindra will not be able to sell the Roxor in the American market.

While this is a huge setback for the Indian UV manufacturer, considering that the Roxor will be a strong seller for the company in the overseas markets. In fact, it was just yesterday that Dr. Pawan Goenka mentioned that the Roxor is likely to sell in huge numbers, given its agility, looks and of course, its go anywhere persona.

The International Trade Commission said that Mahindra's Roxor off-road utility vehicle violated the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV. 

Reacting to the ruling made by the US regulator, a Mahindra spokesperson said, "The Company and Mahindra Automotive North America, a Subsidiary of the Company (MANA) remain resolute in its position that the Roxor does not dilute or violate Jeep's trade dress."

It is for these reasons that MANA is considering its options with respect to a further review and appeal of the ITC Determination both during the presidential review phase of the ITC decision and at the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

 The design of the SUV was refreshed for the 2020 model year and further design changes are in the works as part of the normal design cycle.

The company also said that the Roxor was produced in 2018 and 2019 and is no longer in production. The design of the SUV was refreshed for the 2020 model year and further design changes are in the works as part of the normal design cycle. It in fact stated that "The company remains committed to the Roxor brand, its employees, and its dealers."

