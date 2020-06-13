New Cars and Bikes in India

U.S. Regulator Sides With FCA In Jeep Trade Case Against Mahindra

U.S. regulator ruled that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) Jeep brand, barring the sale of the vehicles in question.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra can't sell Roxor off-road vehicles in the US

A U.S. regulator ruled that India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd infringed upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's (FCA) Jeep brand, barring the sale of the vehicles in question. The International Trade Commission (ITC), in a decision released late Thursday, said Mahindra's Roxor off-road utility vehicle violated the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV. The ITC issued a limited exclusion order prohibiting sale or import of the infringing vehicles and parts, as well as a cease and desist order to Mahindra and its North American unit.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Scorpio

XUV300

Bolero

Thar

TUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

Supro

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Verito

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Xylo

e2oPlus

e-Verito

Verito Vibe

mahindra roxor

Mahindra assembles the Roxor off-roader in Michigan

Trade dress consists of the unique characteristics that make a product stand apart and is generally accepted as identified with that product by the public. For example, FCA sees the Jeep Wrangler's boxy body shape, front grille and round headlights as distinct to the brand.

The order is effective immediately, but the U.S. Trade Representative has 60 days to potentially disapprove for policy reasons.

The ITC, which initially opened its investigation in September 2018, had been reviewing an administrative law judge's initial determination from last November. The coronavirus outbreak delayed the ITC's decision.

Also Read: Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor

mahindra roxor

Mahindra may no longer be able to sell Roxor off-roader in the US

Mahindra said in a statement on Friday that the vehicle subject to the ITC action is no longer in production and the 2020 design was refreshed. "The company and Mahindra Automotive North America ... remain resolute in its position that the Roxor does not dilute or violate Jeep's trade dress," Mahindra said, adding it was weighing options with respect to an appeal during the review period or in federal appeals court.

0 Comments

FCA said in a statement it was pleased with the decision and that the Italian-American automaker reserved further comment while it studied the ruling. The Roxor is assembled in Auburn Hills, north of Detroit. Mahindra on Friday reported a quarterly loss and was pushing to cut costs during the outbreak.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
24%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22
New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Launch Deferred To FY 2021-22
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Select your City
or select from popular cities