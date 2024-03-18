Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 vs Scorpio N Z8 L: What’s Different

The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to see strong demand in the Indian market. Mahindra recently revealed it continues to receive over 10,000 bookings for its premium 4x4 SUV with the Scorpio family accounting for 40 per cent of all bookings held by the company. The carmaker recently added a new Z8 Select variant to its popular SUV’s lineup as a stepping stone between the mid-spec Z6 and the Z8 variants and taking the number of Z8 variants to three – the Z8 Select or Z8 S, the Z8 and the Z8 L. And while we compared the Z8 S to the Z8, here we take a look at what you get when you go for the fully-loaded Z8 L.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?



The Z8 L costs up to Rs 2 lakh more than the Z8 variant.

Starting with the safety kit on board, the Z8 L gets three notable additions over the standard Z8 – front parking sensors, a front camera and a driver drowsiness monitor. Other safety tech such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill start assist, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring are all common features.

Also read: Anand Mahindra Gifts Chess Prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa A Mahindra XUV400



Moving to the comfort and convenience features the biggest addition to the Z8 L is the 12-speaker Sony 3D Sound System replete with a dual channel sub-woofer and an electric adjust driver seat. Additionally, the Z8 L can also be optioned with captain seats in the second row – a feature not offered on the Z8, though it's only offered in 2WD spec. The four-wheel drive Z8 L diesel automatic variants additionally get a wireless phone charger.

Z8 L gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a front camera and front parking sensors.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked



Moving to the exterior, the Z8 and Z8 L for the most part are visually similar with diamond cut alloy wheels and offering the same colour schemes. The Z8 L however gets larger 18-inch wheels instead of the 17s we see on the standard Z8.

On the engine front, there is no difference between the two models using the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel SUV can also be optioned with four-wheel drive in both manual and automatic guise as well in both variants. The petrol engine generates 197 bhp and 380 Nm (370 with the manual gearbox) of torque, while the diesel variant churns out 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque (370 Nm with the manual gearbox).

Also Read: Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?



Z8 L packs in additional tech such as a Sony 3D sound system, powered driver seat and driver drowsiness detection system.

Coming to the price, the prices for the Z8 start from Rs 18.64 lakh for the petrol and Rs 19.09 lakh for the diesel while the Z8 L is priced from Rs 20.37 lakh and Rs 20.78 lakh respectively. Full prices for the Scorpio N Z8 and Z8 L are as follows:

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L (7 seater) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 L (6 seater) Petrol MT Rs 18.64 lakh Rs 20.37 lakh Rs 20.62 lakh Petrol AT Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 21.98 lakh Diesel MT Rs 19.10 lakh Rs 20.78 lakh Rs 21.12 lakh Diesel AT Rs 20.63 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 22.48 lakh Diesel 4WD MT Rs 21.37 lakh Rs 22.98 lakh NA Diesel 4WD AT Rs 23.09 lakh Rs 24.54 lakh NA

(all prices ex-showroom).