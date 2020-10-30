New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru

Mahindra and Mahindra has earmarked an investment of Rs. 500 crore for the new electric vehicle technology and R&D centre that will come up near the Bengaluru airport.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra will invest Rs. 500 crore for the project, which will come up near the Bengaluru airport expand View Photos
Mahindra will invest Rs. 500 crore for the project, which will come up near the Bengaluru airport

Highlights

  • Mahindra has earmarked an investment of Rs. 500 crore for the project
  • The new EV technology and R&D centre will come up near Bengaluru airport
  • Work for the project will commence in the coming weeks

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it will set-up a new electric vehicle technology and R&D centre near the Bengaluru airport. The company has earmarked an investment of ₹ 500 crore for the project, and it will be laying the foundation stone for the new facility in the coming weeks. The announcement was made at the online launch of the company's new electric three-wheeler for cargo segment - the Treo Zor. Mahindra says that the upcoming R&D centre will be India's first state-of-the-art technology and R&D centre for electric vehicles.

Also Read: Mahindra Launches Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler For Cargo Segment

3mjtidp

The announcement was made at the launch of the new Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler for the cargo segment

Announcing the plan for the new R&D centre, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "I believe, that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in shared mobility application of electric vehicles and become a supplier of technology and products to the world, in this space. And thereby, promote AtmaNirbhar Bharat. For this to happen, it's a must that businesses invest in technology, and I am happy to announce that Mahindra earmarked an investment of ₹ 500 crore for India's first state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology and R&D centre."

Also Read: Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out

Newsbeep
rge6b8u4

Pawan Goenka MD & CEO Mahindra and Mahindra says that with EVs the company's focus will be towards shared mobility and first- and last-mile transportation

Additionally, the company has also invested ₹ 500 crore at its Chakan plant where the upcoming all-electric eKUV100 and the S201 electric SUV will be produced. The company will have two manufacturing hubs, and while all the low voltage i.e. 48 volt and 72-volt manufacturing will keep happening in the Bangalore plant, the high voltage battery packs, like the 380-volt units, will be manufactured in Chakan. The company says that except for the battery cells, which are currently not available in India, rest of all components are locally sourced.

0 Comments

Mahindra has clearly stated that with electric vehicles its focus will be towards shared mobility and first- and last-mile transportation segment. Asserting its importance, Goenka added, "While it may be glamourous and headline-grabbing to talk about 400 km range and 10 charging time, but India's biggest need is to improve the air quality in our cities. Large scale adaptation of EVs in shared mobility and last-mile connectivity is what India needs. Therefore, our focus is on launching technologically advanced, but affordable shared and last-mile mobility products." Mahindra Electric's current line-up includes - eVerito, eSupro, Treo, and eAlfa Mini.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Price Starts
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Price Starts
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Price Starts
₹ 7.95 - 12.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Price Starts
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Price Starts
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Price Starts
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Price Starts
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Price Starts
₹ 11.25 - 13.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Price Starts
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Price Starts
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Price Starts
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Price Starts
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Price Starts
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Price Starts
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Price Starts
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
03:45
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20 hours ago
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
03:56
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 06:11 PM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities