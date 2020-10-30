Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru

Mahindra will invest Rs. 500 crore for the project, which will come up near the Bengaluru airport

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it will set-up a new electric vehicle technology and R&D centre near the Bengaluru airport. The company has earmarked an investment of ₹ 500 crore for the project, and it will be laying the foundation stone for the new facility in the coming weeks. The announcement was made at the online launch of the company's new electric three-wheeler for cargo segment - the Treo Zor. Mahindra says that the upcoming R&D centre will be India's first state-of-the-art technology and R&D centre for electric vehicles.

The announcement was made at the launch of the new Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler for the cargo segment

Announcing the plan for the new R&D centre, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "I believe, that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in shared mobility application of electric vehicles and become a supplier of technology and products to the world, in this space. And thereby, promote AtmaNirbhar Bharat. For this to happen, it's a must that businesses invest in technology, and I am happy to announce that Mahindra earmarked an investment of ₹ 500 crore for India's first state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology and R&D centre."

Pawan Goenka MD & CEO Mahindra and Mahindra says that with EVs the company's focus will be towards shared mobility and first- and last-mile transportation

Additionally, the company has also invested ₹ 500 crore at its Chakan plant where the upcoming all-electric eKUV100 and the S201 electric SUV will be produced. The company will have two manufacturing hubs, and while all the low voltage i.e. 48 volt and 72-volt manufacturing will keep happening in the Bangalore plant, the high voltage battery packs, like the 380-volt units, will be manufactured in Chakan. The company says that except for the battery cells, which are currently not available in India, rest of all components are locally sourced.

Mahindra has clearly stated that with electric vehicles its focus will be towards shared mobility and first- and last-mile transportation segment. Asserting its importance, Goenka added, "While it may be glamourous and headline-grabbing to talk about 400 km range and 10 charging time, but India's biggest need is to improve the air quality in our cities. Large scale adaptation of EVs in shared mobility and last-mile connectivity is what India needs. Therefore, our focus is on launching technologically advanced, but affordable shared and last-mile mobility products." Mahindra Electric's current line-up includes - eVerito, eSupro, Treo, and eAlfa Mini.

