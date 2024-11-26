Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

Mahindra is all set to launch two new all-electric SUVs in the Indian market today. Named the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, these SUVs will be the first of Mahindra’s all-new Electric Origin SUV range to hit the Indian market. The SUVs will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform, which will be featured in a range of Mahindra products in the future.

A series of teasers from Mahindra have already revealed what the SUVs will look like after their debut. The XUV 9e, based on the XUV.e9 concept, retains most of the design elements seen in the concept. These include the triangular headlamps, flared wheel arches, sculpted bonnet, closed-off grille and full-width lightbar at the front. The coupe-like roofline of the vehicle was also visible in the teasers, along with the rear end of the 9e, which features a full-width lightbar as well. Inside, the 9e is expected to feature a unique three-screen layout with a dedicated co-driver display.

The BE 6e on the other hand gets a more squared-up design and retains most of the styling cues from the concept car it is based on, the BE.05. The design highlights of the BE 6e include the large headlamp clusters which are outlined by DRLs, vents on the bonnet, roof-mounted spoiler and prominent flared wheel arches. Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE 6e will get a panoramic sunroof while. Inside, the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster will be part of a single large panoramic display.

The BE 6e and the XEV e9 will be offered in rear-wheel drive as standard with power outputs set to range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. It remains to be seen if AWD will be offered on the SUVs. The BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered with two battery packs - a 59 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate unit in lower-spec variants and a larger 79 kWh unit of similar chemistry on top variants. Mahindra says that the two SUVs will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging with a 20-80 per cent time taking just 20 minutes.









