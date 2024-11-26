Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
Published on November 26, 2024
Mahindra is all set to launch two new all-electric SUVs in the Indian market today. Named the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, these SUVs will be the first of Mahindra’s all-new Electric Origin SUV range to hit the Indian market. The SUVs will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform, which will be featured in a range of Mahindra products in the future.
A series of teasers from Mahindra have already revealed what the SUVs will look like after their debut. The XUV 9e, based on the XUV.e9 concept, retains most of the design elements seen in the concept. These include the triangular headlamps, flared wheel arches, sculpted bonnet, closed-off grille and full-width lightbar at the front. The coupe-like roofline of the vehicle was also visible in the teasers, along with the rear end of the 9e, which features a full-width lightbar as well. Inside, the 9e is expected to feature a unique three-screen layout with a dedicated co-driver display.
The BE 6e on the other hand gets a more squared-up design and retains most of the styling cues from the concept car it is based on, the BE.05. The design highlights of the BE 6e include the large headlamp clusters which are outlined by DRLs, vents on the bonnet, roof-mounted spoiler and prominent flared wheel arches. Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE 6e will get a panoramic sunroof while. Inside, the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster will be part of a single large panoramic display.
The BE 6e and the XEV e9 will be offered in rear-wheel drive as standard with power outputs set to range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. It remains to be seen if AWD will be offered on the SUVs. The BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered with two battery packs - a 59 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate unit in lower-spec variants and a larger 79 kWh unit of similar chemistry on top variants. Mahindra says that the two SUVs will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging with a 20-80 per cent time taking just 20 minutes.
Mahindra is all set to launch two new EVs- the BE 6e and the XEV 9e today.
Both SUVs will be built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform, and will be the first among Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ range.
The Mahindra XEV 9e will be based on Mahindra's XUV.e9 concept, shown below.
The BE 6e on the other hand, will be based on the BE.05 concept.
The stage is all set for the launch of Mahindra's new EVs.
The launch event for the EVs has begun.
Here's what the logos on the new SUVs will look like.
Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch two brands today. One of the brand will be called ‘BE’.
Here are a few visual details of the BE 6e.
Here's a preview of the BE 6E's interior.
Mahindra has finally showcased the BE 6E on stage.
Here's a preview of the XEV 9E before its launch.
Mahindra has finally unveiled the XEV 9E.
Here are some details about Mahindra's new INGLO platform.
Here's the boot volume of the XEV 9E.
Here are a few details about the semi-active suspension on the EVs.
Mahindra says that the braking system on the vehicles will enable them to come to a standstill from 100 kmph in 40 metres.
The new models will come with seven airbags.
Mahindra says that the EVs, with the 79 kWh battery pack will have a real range of over 500 km.
Mahindra says that the EV can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger in 20 minutes.
Here are a list of durability tests that Mahindra has conducted on the battery pack.
Here are the powertrain details of the vehicles.
Here are a few details about Mahindra's AI operating system named MAIA.
Here are details about the XEV 9E's audio system.
The XEV 9E will get a 43-inch panoramic display that combines the passenger-side display, central infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster.
Here's a look at the BE 6E's interior.
Here are some of the features on the vehicles.
Deliveries of the vehicle will begin by the end of February 2025.
Here is the features list of the BE 6E.
Here's what the starting ex-showroom and on-road prices of the BE 6E will be.
Here's the features list of the XEV 9e.
Here's what the starting price of the XEV 9e will be.
For more details on the SUVs, head to our launch pieces:
All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
