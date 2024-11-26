Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricHonda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Harley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Mahindra is all set to launch two new all-electric SUVs in the Indian market today. Named the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, these SUVs will be the first of Mahindra’s all-new Electric Origin SUV range to hit the Indian market. The SUVs will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform, which will be featured in a range of Mahindra products in the future. 

     

    Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
     

    Mahindra XEV 9e edited

    A series of teasers from Mahindra have already revealed what the SUVs will look like after their debut. The XUV 9e, based on the XUV.e9 concept, retains most of the design elements seen in the concept. These include the triangular headlamps, flared wheel arches, sculpted bonnet, closed-off grille and full-width lightbar at the front. The coupe-like roofline of the vehicle was also visible in the teasers, along with the rear end of the 9e, which features a full-width lightbar as well. Inside, the 9e is expected to feature a unique three-screen layout with a dedicated co-driver display.

     

    Also Read: Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
     

    Mahindra BE 6e edited

    The BE 6e on the other hand gets a more squared-up design and retains most of the styling cues from the concept car it is based on, the BE.05. The design highlights of the BE 6e include the large headlamp clusters which are outlined by DRLs, vents on the bonnet, roof-mounted spoiler and prominent flared wheel arches. Mahindra has also confirmed that the BE 6e will get a panoramic sunroof while. Inside, the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster will be part of a single large panoramic display.

     

    Also ReadMahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form
     

    The BE 6e and the XEV e9 will be offered in rear-wheel drive as standard with power outputs set to range from 228 bhp to 282 bhp. It remains to be seen if AWD will be offered on the SUVs. The BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered with two battery packs - a 59 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate unit in lower-spec variants and a larger 79 kWh unit of similar chemistry on top variants. Mahindra says that the two SUVs will support up to 175 kW DC fast charging with a 20-80 per cent time taking just 20 minutes.





     

    Calendar-icon

    Last Updated on November 26, 2024

    4:30 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra is all set to launch two new EVs- the BE 6e and the XEV 9e today. 

    Mahindra edited
    5:30 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Both SUVs will be built on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform, and will be the first among Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric Vehicles’ range.

    mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 3
    mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 2
    5:50 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    The Mahindra XEV 9e will be based on Mahindra's XUV.e9 concept, shown below. 

    4 2022 08 15 T13 14 23 674 Z

     

    The BE 6e on the other hand, will be based on the BE.05 concept.

    6 2022 08 15 T11 33 43 343 Z
    5:57 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    The stage is all set for the launch of Mahindra's new EVs.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 17 49 23 f2a0673c
    6:03 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    The launch event for the EVs has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 02 54 9e906259
    6:20 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's what the logos on the new SUVs will look like.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 18 31 72edc7b8
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 20 01 5171ecad
    6:24 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch two brands today. One of the brand will be called ‘BE’.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 23 59 d0a66dd3
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 26 13 41e313cd
    6:30 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are a few visual details of the BE 6e.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 32 10 fff67901
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 32 10 d22cc531
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 32 10 659d289c
    6:35 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's a preview of the BE 6E's interior.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 35 37 4e0666c2
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 35 37 f0d144a2
    6:38 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra has finally showcased the BE 6E on stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 39 28 0da9895d
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 39 29 11f62d18
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 39 29 8606b446
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 39 29 d34ae3fc
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 42 43 e1290e15
    6:45 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's a preview of the XEV 9E before its launch.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 54 74656375
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 54 da56a16c
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 55 20b32481
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 55 116a55dd
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 55 9629760b
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 47 55 d86252e6

     

    6:57 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra has finally unveiled the XEV 9E.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 56 26 0b62560a
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 56 26 9292a097
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 56 26 a1bca44b
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 18 56 27 170f32cd
    7:03 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are some details about Mahindra's new INGLO platform.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 03 52 5c99d9fd
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 04 52 8d2c392b
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 05 35 7ec17663
    7:08 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's the boot volume of the XEV 9E.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 08 06 e824fb51
    7:10 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are a few details about the semi-active suspension on the EVs.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 10 21 f83a111c
    7:15 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra says that the braking system on the vehicles will enable them to come to a standstill from 100 kmph in 40 metres.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 14 59 df3c868c
    7:21 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    The new models will come with seven airbags.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 19 57 31631b84
    7:25 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra says that the EVs, with the 79 kWh battery pack will have a real range of over 500 km.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 24 36 4fc96061
    7:25 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Mahindra says that the EV can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger in 20 minutes.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 26 42 c2436464
    7:30 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are a list of durability tests that Mahindra has conducted on the battery pack.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 32 39 4b03e72f
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 32 39 6bd47302
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 32 39 138138e8
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 32 39 5636b934
    7:37 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are the powertrain details of the vehicles.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 35 57 a9ec5432
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 35 58 d3f1540b
    7:36 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are a few details about Mahindra's AI operating system named MAIA.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 38 15 749e2944
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 38 15 e17a4a90
    7:45 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are details about the XEV 9E's audio system.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 19 46 13 031fac7e
    8:00 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    The XEV 9E will get a 43-inch panoramic display that combines the passenger-side display, central infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 03 16 04f575a8
    8:05 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's a look at the BE 6E's interior.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 07 44 ca90d4f8
    8:20 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here are some of the features on the vehicles.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 17 47 ad1208b1
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 17 47 e443098a
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 17 47 f5f83e01
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 17 48 1ec67bbe
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 17 48 da9ccb62
    8:22 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Deliveries of the vehicle will begin by the end of February 2025.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 21 02 7cb0bc63
    8:30 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here is the features list of the BE 6E.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 28 32 540da5dc
    8:31 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's what the starting ex-showroom and on-road prices of the BE 6E will be.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 29 33 93475abe
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 29 33 588071dc
    8:35 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's the features list of the XEV 9e.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 33 36 c99c9160
    8:37 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's what the starting price of the XEV 9e will be.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 33 37 41d4d443
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 33 36 96cc6a0c
    8:55 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    For more details on the SUVs, head to our launch pieces:

     

    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

     

    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

    8:37 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    Here's what the starting price of the XEV 9e will be.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 33 37 41d4d443
    Whats App Image 2024 11 26 at 20 33 36 96cc6a0c
    8:55 PM
    Nov 26, 2024

    For more details on the SUVs, head to our launch pieces:

     

    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

     

    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

    # Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra Be 6e# New Mahindra electric SUVs# Mahindra BEVs# Mahindra BEV launch Live Blog# Mahindra BEV launch live updates# Blogview# car# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
      All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
    • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
      Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
    • The BE 6e and XEV 9e are part of Mahindra’s upcoming line-up of all-new ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs that were previewed as concepts back in 2022.
      Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUV India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
    • The first of Mahindra’s ‘Electric Origin’ SUVs, the BE 6E and XEV 9E will be based on the company’s dedicated INGLO architecture, and at least one of them will feature semi-active suspension.
      Mahindra BE 6E, XEV 9E To Be Available With Two LFP Battery Options
    • The final production models carry over the designs seen with the XUV.e9 and BE 05 concepts and will debut on November 26.
      Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Previewed In Production Form

    Latest News

    • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
      All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
    • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
      Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
    • Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
      BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year
    • Now comes with a single-speed gearbox with chain drive, two new colours and more
      Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh
    • The maiden all-electric offering from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will make its debut in Bengaluru on November 27. Here's all we know about it so far.
      Honda To Launch First Electric Scooter For India Tomorrow: What To Expect
    • Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
      Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
    • The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
      Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
    • Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
      Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
    • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
      Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025
    • The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
      2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

    Popular Mahindra Models

    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Tata Punch
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved