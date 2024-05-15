Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26

Mahindra has officially opened bookings for the XUV 3XO, with the token amount set at Rs 21,000. Deliveries for the model will commence on May 26, 2024. The sub-compact SUV was launched in late April with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO features a completely redesigned front with new C-shaped DRLs, while the rear showcases C-shaped LED taillights connected by a full-width LED light bar. Higher trims now come with larger 17-inch alloys, while the car is offered with both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

On the feature front, the XUV 3XO incorporates first-in-segment features such as dual-zone auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. Moreover, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering audio controls, remote keyless entry, USB-A and rear USB-C charging slots, cruise control, 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitoring, and more. As for safety, the subcompact SUV has six airbags offered as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more.

In terms of the powertrain, the vehicle is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol generates 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre 'mStallion’ T-GDi petrol engine produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine churns out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All three engines are available with a manual transmission. The two turbo-petrol options can be paired with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, while the diesel engine is only available with a six-speed automated manual transmission.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and other compact SUVs in the Indian market.

