Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26

The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has commenced accepting bookings for the XUV 3XO.
  • It is offered in nine variants.
  • Prices range between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)..

Mahindra has officially opened bookings for the XUV 3XO, with the token amount set at Rs 21,000. Deliveries for the model will commence on May 26, 2024. The sub-compact SUV was launched in late April with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Exterior

It is available in a total of nine variants. 

 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO features a completely redesigned front with new C-shaped DRLs, while the rear showcases C-shaped LED taillights connected by a full-width LED light bar. Higher trims now come with larger 17-inch alloys, while the car is offered with both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

Mahindra 3 XO Interior

Prices range between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). 

 

On the feature front, the XUV 3XO incorporates first-in-segment features such as dual-zone auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. Moreover, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering audio controls, remote keyless entry, USB-A and rear USB-C charging slots, cruise control, 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitoring, and more. As for safety, the subcompact SUV has six airbags offered as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison

 

Mahindra 3 XO Engine

The XUV 3XO is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. 

 

In terms of the powertrain, the vehicle is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol generates 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque while the 1.2-litre 'mStallion’ T-GDi petrol engine produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine churns out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All three engines are available with a manual transmission. The two turbo-petrol options can be paired with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, while the diesel engine is only available with a six-speed automated manual transmission. 

 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and other compact SUVs in the Indian market. 

 

Planning to buy the XUV 3XO? Watch our review first: 

 


 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open# XUV 3XO# XUV 3XO bookings# Mahindra cars# Mahindra cars news# Bookings Open# Cars
