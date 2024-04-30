Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. The vehicle is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV 300, which was on sale in India from 2019 till now. The subcompact SUV gets an all-new design and interior but retains the same set of engine options as its predecessor. A total of nine trim levels are on offer – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

Fuel Type Diesel Petrol Engine 1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe 1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine 1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine Transmission MT AMT MT AT MT AT MX1 Rs 7.49 lakh MX2 Rs 9.99 lakh MX2 Pro Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh MX3 Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh AX5 Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh AX5 L - Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh AX7 Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh AX7 L Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh

MX1

The MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is solely available with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and is only offered with the six-speed manual transmission.

Halogen projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicator

LED indicator on ORVMs

LED Taillamp

6 Airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

16-inch steel wheels

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Engine start/stop button

Power windows: 1-touch down (Driver's side)

60:40 split rear seat

Rear AC vents

Front USB-A Port and

Rear USB– C

12V socket

Adjustable headrest for rear seats

Reverse parking sensors

Seat belt reminder for all passengers

Front height adjustable seat belts

3-point seat belts for all passengers

MX2

The MX2 variant can only be had with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and is only available with the six-speed manual transmission.

10.25-inch infotainment system

4 speakers

Steering-mounted audio control

Remote keyless entry

Follow me home headlights

MX2 Pro

The MX2 Pro is offered with two powertrain options – the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine can be had with either the manual or automatic transmission, while the diesel is only offered with a manual gearbox.

Electric sunroof

Wheel covers

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

MX3

The MX3 variant gets the same set of powertrain options as the MX2 Pro. However, in this variant, the diesel engine can also be had with the automated manual transmission (AMT), unlike the MX2 Pro.

Electric sunroof

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple Car Play (to be added later via an over-the-air update)

Cruise control

Wireless charger

Wheel covers

MX3 Pro

This variant can also be had with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel. However, unlike the MX3, the diesel engine is only offered with the manual gearbox and not the AMT.

Bi-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs with front turn indicators

Infinity LED tail lamp

Stylised ‘Vector’ wheels

AX5

The AX5 variant is once again available with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel but this time, the diesel engine is offered with the AMT.

Twin HD 10.25-inch infotainment & digital instruments display

Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa (to be added later via an OTA update)

Navigation

Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play (to be added later via an OTA update)

16-inch diamond-cut alloys

Dual zone auto climate control

Reverse camera

Passive keyless entry

Push button start

Leather steering & gear knob

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Rear armrest with cup holder

Auto headlights + Auto wiper

Rear wiper & wash

Roof rails & rear spoiler

Rear defogger

6 speakers

Adjustable headrest for middle passenger in the rear seat

Power windows: 1-Touch Up (Driver's side)

AX5 L

The AX5 L variant is the entry point to the more powerful T-GDi petrol engine. The variant is solely offered with this powertrain and can be had with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

Level 2 ADAS

360-degree cameras

Blind view monitor

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Cooled glove box

AX7

The AX7 variant is available with either the T-GDi petrol engine or the 1.5-litre diesel. Both powertrains can be had with automatic and manual gearboxes in this variant.

Panoramic sunroof

Harman Kardon sound system with amplifier & sub-woofer

Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard & door trims

Leatherette seats

17-inch diamond-cut alloys

Auto-dimming IRVM

LED front fog lamps

Front parking assist system

Cooled glove box with illumination

65W USB-C fast charging

AX7 L

The AX7 variant is available with the same set of powertrain and gearbox options as the AX7.