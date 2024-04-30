Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained
By car&bike Team
4 mins read
Published on April 30, 2024
Highlights
- Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in India.
- The vehicle is offered with 9 trims in total.
- Gets the same set of engine options as its predecessor.
Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. The vehicle is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV 300, which was on sale in India from 2019 till now. The subcompact SUV gets an all-new design and interior but retains the same set of engine options as its predecessor. A total of nine trim levels are on offer – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Engine
|1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe
|1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine
|1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine
|Transmission
|MT
|AMT
|MT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|MX1
|Rs 7.49 lakh
|MX2
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|MX2 Pro
|Rs 10.39 lakh
|Rs 8.99 lakh
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|MX3
|Rs 10.89 lakh
|Rs 11.69 lakh
|Rs 9.49 lakh
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|MX3 Pro
|Rs 11.39 lakh
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|Rs 11.49 lakh
|AX5
|Rs 12.09 lakh
|Rs 12.89 lakh
|Rs 10.69 lakh
|Rs 12.19 lakh
|AX5 L
|-
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 13.49 lakh
|AX7
|Rs 13.69 lakh
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|Rs 12.49 lakh
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|AX7 L
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Rs 15.49 lakh
MX1
The MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is solely available with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and is only offered with the six-speed manual transmission.
- Halogen projector headlights
- LED DRLs with turn indicator
- LED indicator on ORVMs
- LED Taillamp
- 6 Airbags
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Engine start/stop button
- Power windows: 1-touch down (Driver's side)
- 60:40 split rear seat
- Rear AC vents
- Front USB-A Port and
- Rear USB– C
- 12V socket
- Adjustable headrest for rear seats
- Reverse parking sensors
- Seat belt reminder for all passengers
- Front height adjustable seat belts
- 3-point seat belts for all passengers
MX2
The MX2 variant can only be had with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and is only available with the six-speed manual transmission.
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- 4 speakers
- Steering-mounted audio control
- Remote keyless entry
- Follow me home headlights
MX2 Pro
The MX2 Pro is offered with two powertrain options – the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine can be had with either the manual or automatic transmission, while the diesel is only offered with a manual gearbox.
- Electric sunroof
- Wheel covers
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
MX3
The MX3 variant gets the same set of powertrain options as the MX2 Pro. However, in this variant, the diesel engine can also be had with the automated manual transmission (AMT), unlike the MX2 Pro.
- Electric sunroof
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple Car Play (to be added later via an over-the-air update)
- Cruise control
- Wireless charger
- Wheel covers
MX3 Pro
This variant can also be had with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel. However, unlike the MX3, the diesel engine is only offered with the manual gearbox and not the AMT.
- Bi-LED projector headlights
- LED DRLs with front turn indicators
- Infinity LED tail lamp
- Stylised ‘Vector’ wheels
AX5
The AX5 variant is once again available with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel but this time, the diesel engine is offered with the AMT.
- Twin HD 10.25-inch infotainment & digital instruments display
- Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa (to be added later via an OTA update)
- Navigation
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play (to be added later via an OTA update)
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloys
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Reverse camera
- Passive keyless entry
- Push button start
- Leather steering & gear knob
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Electrically foldable ORVMs
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Auto headlights + Auto wiper
- Rear wiper & wash
- Roof rails & rear spoiler
- Rear defogger
- 6 speakers
- Adjustable headrest for middle passenger in the rear seat
- Power windows: 1-Touch Up (Driver's side)
AX5 L
The AX5 L variant is the entry point to the more powerful T-GDi petrol engine. The variant is solely offered with this powertrain and can be had with both automatic and manual gearboxes.
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree cameras
- Blind view monitor
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
- Cooled glove box
AX7
The AX7 variant is available with either the T-GDi petrol engine or the 1.5-litre diesel. Both powertrains can be had with automatic and manual gearboxes in this variant.
- Panoramic sunroof
- Harman Kardon sound system with amplifier & sub-woofer
- Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard & door trims
- Leatherette seats
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloys
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- LED front fog lamps
- Front parking assist system
- Cooled glove box with illumination
- 65W USB-C fast charging
AX7 L
The AX7 variant is available with the same set of powertrain and gearbox options as the AX7.
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitor
- Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles