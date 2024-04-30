Login
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained

The XUV 3XO is offered in nine trim levels in total and is offered with the same set of engines as the XUV300.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in India.
  • The vehicle is offered with 9 trims in total.
  • Gets the same set of engine options as its predecessor.

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. The vehicle is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV 300, which was on sale in India from 2019 till now. The subcompact SUV gets an all-new design and interior but retains the same set of engine options as its predecessor. A total of nine trim levels are on offer – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

 Fuel TypeDieselPetrol
Engine1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine
TransmissionMTAMTMTATMTAT
MX1  Rs 7.49 lakh   
MX2Rs 9.99 lakh     
MX2 ProRs 10.39 lakh Rs 8.99 lakhRs 9.99 lakh  
MX3Rs 10.89 lakhRs 11.69 lakhRs 9.49 lakhRs 10.99 lakh  
MX3 ProRs 11.39 lakh Rs 9.99 lakhRs 11.49 lakh  
AX5Rs 12.09 lakhRs 12.89 lakhRs 10.69 lakhRs 12.19 lakh  
AX5 L-  Rs 11.99 lakhRs 13.49 lakh
AX7Rs 13.69 lakhRs 14.49 lakh  Rs 12.49 lakhRs 13.99 lakh
AX7 LRs 14.99 lakh   Rs 13.99 lakhRs 15.49 lakh

MX1

 

The MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is solely available with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and is only offered with the six-speed manual transmission. 

 

  • Halogen projector headlights
  • LED DRLs with turn indicator
  • LED indicator on ORVMs
  • LED Taillamp
  • 6 Airbags
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Engine start/stop button 
  • Power windows: 1-touch down (Driver's side)
  • 60:40 split rear seat
  • Rear AC vents
  • Front USB-A Port and 
  • Rear USB– C
  • 12V socket
  • Adjustable headrest for rear seats
  • Reverse parking sensors
  • Seat belt reminder for all passengers
  • Front height adjustable seat belts
  • 3-point seat belts for all passengers

 

MX2

 

The MX2 variant can only be had with the 1.5-litre diesel engine and is only available with the six-speed manual transmission.

 

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • 4 speakers
  • Steering-mounted audio control
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Follow me home headlights

 

MX2 Pro

 

The MX2 Pro is offered with two powertrain options – the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine can be had with either the manual or automatic transmission, while the diesel is only offered with a manual gearbox.

 

  • Electric sunroof
  • Wheel covers

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

MX3

 

The MX3 variant gets the same set of powertrain options as the MX2 Pro. However, in this variant, the diesel engine can also be had with the automated manual transmission (AMT), unlike the MX2 Pro.  

 

  • Electric sunroof
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto and wired Apple Car Play (to be added later via an over-the-air update)
  • Cruise control
  • Wireless charger
  • Wheel covers

 

MX3 Pro

 

This variant can also be had with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel. However, unlike the MX3, the diesel engine is only offered with the manual gearbox and not the AMT.

 

  • Bi-LED projector headlights
  • LED DRLs with front turn indicators
  • Infinity LED tail lamp
  • Stylised ‘Vector’ wheels

 

AX5

 

The AX5 variant is once again available with either the 1.2-litre turbo petrol or 1.5-litre diesel but this time, the diesel engine is offered with the AMT.

 

  • Twin HD 10.25-inch infotainment & digital instruments display 
  • Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa (to be added later via an OTA update)
  • Navigation
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play (to be added later via an OTA update)
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloys 
  • Dual zone auto climate control
  • Reverse camera
  • Passive keyless entry
  • Push button start
  • Leather steering & gear knob
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • Rear armrest with cup holder
  • Auto headlights + Auto wiper
  • Rear wiper & wash
  • Roof rails & rear spoiler
  • Rear defogger
  • 6 speakers
  • Adjustable headrest for middle passenger in the rear seat
  • Power windows: 1-Touch Up (Driver's side)

 

AX5 L

 

The AX5 L variant is the entry point to the more powerful T-GDi petrol engine. The variant is solely offered with this powertrain and can be had with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

 

  • Level 2 ADAS
  • 360-degree cameras 
  • Blind view monitor
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
  • Cooled glove box

AX7

 

The AX7 variant is available with either the T-GDi petrol engine or the 1.5-litre diesel. Both powertrains can be had with automatic and manual gearboxes in this variant.

 

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Harman Kardon sound system with amplifier & sub-woofer
  • Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard & door trims 
  • Leatherette seats
  • 17-inch diamond-cut alloys
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Front parking assist system
  • Cooled glove box with illumination
  • 65W USB-C fast charging

 

AX7 L

 

The AX7 variant is available with the same set of powertrain and gearbox options as the AX7.

 

  • Level 2 ADAS 
  • 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitor
  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold
# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3XO variants# Mahindra XUV 3XO photos# Mahindra XUV 3XO features# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

The interior takes after the refreshed GV80, with a wider 27-inch OLED display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech
Ducati DesertX Rally now goes on sale in India, making it one of the most off-road worthy motorcycles in the country. Deliveries of the ADV will begin in May 2024.
Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh
The new Graffiti Evo livery costs a Rs 40,500 premium over the standard Graffiti livery offered on the Hypermotard 950 RVE
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Gets New Graffiti Evo Livery; Prices Start From Rs 16.01 Lakh
Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now offer six airbags as standard. The models have also become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000.
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard
The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and will reach customers starting the second half of May.
Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range
The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The latest video shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo
