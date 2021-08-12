Mahindra XUV 700 To Launch With 12 Speaker Custom Sony Sound System

Mahindra's incoming flagship vehicle the XUV700 is all set to be revealed on Saturday on the eve of India's Independence Day. Mahindra has already hinted a bunch of stuff that indicates that the car will be armed to the teeth with tech and now there is another tidbit courtesy of Sony India, which has designed a monstrous 12-speaker sound system that also combines a sub-woofer.

The important bit is that Sony has custom-designed 12 speakers and a subwoofer and paired with a massive 13 channel DSP amplifier which means that this car has some stupendous stopping power that will be the envy of many but for sure attract people who listen to loud, bass-heavy music in their cars.

Mahindra Unveils New Brand Logo; XUV700 Will Be The First SUV To Wear The New Logo

Sony has also tuned the sound system and claims that its spatial audio technology which provides a 360 spatial experience will also be included. Sony also talks about something it calls. Sound Building Blocks technology and DSEE technology enables the system to elevate or upscale the quality of compressed music which is the norm with formats like MP3 and AAC.

Already a lot is known about the XUV 700 as it will feature the new AdrenoX infotainment system, it will also come with Alexa support and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also have a system that will remind you to slow down and have some levels of ADAS tech built-in. From the tech perspective, it will be the most advanced car Mahindra has made.