Mahindra XUV700 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra has shaken up the mid-size SUV market with the rather aggressive pricing of its latest flagship model. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol variant, while the MX diesel has been priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh. The AX3 petrol trim will cost Rs. 13.99 lakh while the AX5 petrol variant has been at Rs. 14.99 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom). The SUV just made its global debut earlier on Saturday and the carmaker has taken us by surprise with the unanticipated launch of the lower variants of the SUV. The remaining diesel and the range-topping AX7 variant will go on sale in India next month and now we hope even those will be priced as competitively.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices Petrol Diesel Mahindra XUV700 MX Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 12.49 lakh Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Rs. 13.99 lakh To Be Announced Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Rs. 14.99 lakh To Be Announced Mahindra XUV700 AX7 To Be Announced To Be Announced

The Mahindra XUV700 looks premium and is bigger than the XUV500 in every aspect.

The Mahindra XUV700 is built on a new W601 monocoque platform and will be larger than the exiting XUV500 in every aspect. In terms of dimensions, the new SUV measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1755 mm in height. So, compared to the XUV500 it's 110 mm longer but 30 mm shorter, while the width remains unchanged. The XUV700's wheelbase is also 50 mm longer at 2750 mm.Upfront it will get a new grille, featuring vertical chrome slates and Mahindra's new logo, flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The SUV will also come with new sportier alloy wheels, new flush-fitting door handles and flared haunches. The SUV will also come with new wraparound LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate and beefy bumper with silver cladding. While lower variants of the Mahindra XUV700 rides on 17-inch steel or diamond cut alloy wheels, the range-topping AX7 trim gets a size bigger- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV700 Dimensions Length 4695 mm Width 1890 mm Height 1755 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm

The Mahindra XUV700 will also come with a large display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation, along with the company's Adrenox connected car tech

On the inside, it gets a very well-laid-out and premium cabin with larger comfortable seats, premium upholstery, and a host of smart features. It features Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which comes with voice command to access various in-car functions. Other premium feature also included a Sony-powered 12-speakers 3D surround sound system, six-way power adjustable seats with memory and welcome function and panoramic sunroof are only limited to the top-end variants. The SUV is also high on safety with features like front, side and curtain airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, hill hold/descent function and electronic parking brake and Dynamic Stability Program (DSP) among others.

The cabin of the new Mahindra XUV700 is quite premium with generous use of soft-touch materials and is loaded to the gills with creature comforts.

Then, the range-topping trims also get three pre-set drive modes - Zip, Zap, and Zoom, along with a Custom setting. The XUV700 will come with a well-laid-out cabin offered in both 5- and 7-seater options. The base MX Series models of the XUV700 come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch instrument cluster, android auto, steering mounted switches, and Day & Night IRVM. The AX series models come with HD dual-display units with two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, ventilated seats Amazon Alexa Built-In, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, wireless charging and AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features. Features like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology will be limited to the range-topping AX7 variants.

The new Mahindra XUV700 si offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Specification Diesel MX Specification Diesel AX Specification Displacement 2.0-litre 2.2-litre 2.2-litre No. Of Cylinders 4 4 4 Max Power 197 bhp @ 5000 rpm 153 bhp @ 3750 rpm 182 bhp @ 3500 rpm Peak Torque 380 Nm @ 1750 - 3000 rpm 360 Nm @ 1500 - 2800 rpm 420 Nm @1600 - 2800 rpm / 450 Nm @ 1750 - 2800 rpm (AWD) Transmission 6-Speed MT / AT 6-Speed MT 6-Speed MT / AT(AWD)

Mahindra is offering the new XUV700 with both the petrol and diesel engine options. The Mahindra XUV700 petrol version gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 197 bhp at 5000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm at 1750 to 3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The diesel variants get a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk oil burner that is offered in three states of tune. For base variants it is tuned to churn out 153 bhp at 3750 rpm and 360 Nm at 1500 to 2800 rpm, while is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. There's a more powerful option as well which makes 182 bhp at 3500 rpm and this version is offered with the option of both - a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque. While the former offers a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600 to 2800 rpm, the automatic option with the optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) transfer case develops 450 Nm at 1750 to 2800 rpm.

Here is a gist of variant wise features list

Mahindra XUV700 MX Variant:

8-inch Infotainment system

7-inch Instrument Cluster

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

17-inch Steel Wheels

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant:

In addition to all the features from the base MX trim, the AX3 variant will also get:

Dual HD 10.25-inch Infotainment and 10.25-inch Digital Cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features

6 Speakers and Sound Staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

Mahindra XUV500 AX5 Variant:

In addition to all the features from the AX3 trim, the AX5 variant also adds:

Skyroof

17-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant:

In addition to all the features from the AX5 trim, the AX7 variant comes with:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

18-inch Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Do note, Mahindra will reveal details about optional packs at a later date. It includes features such as the connected car tech, Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging among others.