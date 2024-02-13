Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch

After offering it on sale since mid 2021, Mahindra is set to finally introduce an automatic option for the XUV700 MX variant. A recent ARAI approval certificate has surfaced, confirming this development. Expect the new variant to be introduced in the coming weeks. The 5-seat version, available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, has been sold with just a manual gearbox so far.

In Picture: XUV700 MX variant

The XUV700 MX has a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh for the 2.0-litre petrol manual whereas the MX diesel manual is sold for Rs 14.59 lakh (both ex-showroom). The AX variants offer the automatic option at a premium of Rs 1.80 lakh over the manual variants. Expect a starting price of Rs 15.8 lakh for the MX automatic variant. Currently, the XUV700 automatic can only be had in the AX trims that comprise AX3, AX5 and the AX7.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra XUV700 MX Entry Variant Review

The XUV700's base variant is fairly well-equipped and gets halogen headlights, powered ORVMs, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto (but no Apple CarPlay), four speakers, 7.0-inch driver display, tilt adjustable steering, front central armrest and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.