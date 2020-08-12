Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Production Down By 39.96 Per Cent In July 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a decline in production of 39.96 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment at 10,678 units in July 2020 as compared to 17,785 units in the same month last year. The production figures were dominated by the Bolero Power Plus (sub four metre Bolero) at 3079 units as compared to 3775 units, which is a decline of 18.43 per cent. In the same month, the company hadn't manufactured a single unit of the Thar, TUV300, TUV300 Plus, Bolero Plus and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants

Mahindra has ramped up production of the Bolero.

The production of other models too remained subdued in the last month. Mahindra manufactured 273 units of the KUV100 as compared to 752 units in them same month last year, a decline of 63.69 per cent. The XUV300 witnessed a slump of 54.51 per cent at 2461 units as compared to 5410 units manufactured in the same month last year. Manufacturing numbers of the Scorpio too were marginally down by 2.19 per cent at 3034 units as compared to 3102 units manufactured in the same month last year. The XUV500 too witnessed a decline of 44.15 per cent in production at 669 units as compared to 1198 units manufactured in the same month a year ago. However, Mahindra has ramped up production of the Bolero which has been in demand in the rural markets. Mahindra manufactured 1126 units of the Bolero last month as compared to just 6 units which were manufactured in the same month last year.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Mahindra's Sales Down By 36 Per Cent

The XUV300 witnessed a slump of 54.51 per cent.

In terms of sales, Mahindra sold 25,678 units in July 2020 as compared to 40,142 units sold in the same month last year which is a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 36 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.