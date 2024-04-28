Maniesh Paul and Wife Sanyukta Paul Buy A Mini Countryman

TV personality Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta Paul recently took delivery of a Mini Countryman in a green shade, priced at Rs. 48.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This new addition complements their existing fleet, which boasts a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 valued at Rs. 1.65 crore.

In terms of safety features, the car gets child safety locks, airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera, the car ensures a secure driving experience. In addition to safety, the Mini Countryman offers convenience and entertainment features such as an 8.8-inch infotainment system, a picnic bench, a Harman Kardon sound system, and 2-zone automatic air conditioning.

The Mini Countryman is powered by a 1998 cc petrol engine that churns out 189 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed double-clutch transmission.