Login

Maniesh Paul and Wife Sanyukta Paul Buy A Mini Countryman

Maniesh Paul has taken delivery of a Mini Countryman in a green shade
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maniesh Paul has taken delivery of a Mini Countryman.
  • The TV personality opted to have the vehicle in a green shade.
  • Powered by a 1998 cc petrol engine that churns out 189 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque.

TV personality Maniesh Paul and his wife Sanyukta Paul recently took delivery of a Mini Countryman in a green shade, priced at Rs. 48.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This new addition complements their existing fleet, which boasts a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 valued at Rs. 1.65 crore. 

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates

In terms of safety features, the car gets child safety locks, airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera, the car ensures a secure driving experience. In addition to safety, the Mini Countryman offers convenience and entertainment features such as an 8.8-inch infotainment system, a picnic bench, a Harman Kardon sound system, and 2-zone automatic air conditioning. 

 

Also Read: BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs

 

The Mini Countryman is powered by a 1998 cc petrol engine that churns out 189 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed double-clutch transmission.

# Mini India# Mini Countryman# Maniesh Paul# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 38,983 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
₹ 8,623/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
Reigning three-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third consecutive victory at the Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto
MotoGP: Bagnaia Beats Marquez After Battle For The Win In Jerez
The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.
BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
New Countryman C is offered with a 168 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
This new-gen petrol-powered Countryman has an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that ensures exceptional traction, safety, and agility across various terrains and weather conditions
Mini Countryman S All4 Specifications Revealed
Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maniesh Paul and Wife Sanyukta Paul Buy A Mini Countryman
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved