  • Home
  • News
  • Many U.S. Drivers Treat Partially Automated Cars As Self-Driving- Study

Many U.S. Drivers Treat Partially Automated Cars As Self-Driving- Study

The IIHS study of 600 active users found 53% of Super Cruise, 42% of Autopilot and 12% of ProPILOT Assist owners "said that they were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving."
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
30-Nov-22 04:42 PM IST
Many U.S. Drivers Treat Partially Automated Cars As Self-Driving- Study banner

Drivers using advanced driver assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot or General Motors Super Cruise often treat their vehicles as fully self-driving despite warnings, a new study has found.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an industry-funded group that prods automakers to make safer vehicles, said on Tuesday a survey found regular users of Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist and Tesla Autopilot "said they were more likely to perform non-driving-related activities like eating or texting while using their partial automation systems than while driving unassisted."

The IIHS study of 600 active users found 53% of Super Cruise, 42% of Autopilot and 12% of ProPILOT Assist owners "said that they were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving."

About 40% of users of Autopilot and Super Cruise - two systems with lockout features for failing to pay attention - reported systems had at some point switched off while they were driving and would not reactivate.

"The big-picture message here is that the early adopters of these systems still have a poor understanding of the

technology's limits," said IIHS President David Harkey.

The study comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is scrutinizing Autopilot crashes.

Since 2016, the NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations involving 18 deaths in crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where systems like Autopilot were suspected of use.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Tesla says Autopilot does not make vehicles autonomous and is intended for use with a fully attentive driver who is prepared to take over.

GM said it "believes driver engagement is critical and required to operate any advanced driver assistance system in any vehicle we sell."

In August, GM said owners could use Super Cruise on 400,000 miles (643,740 km) of North American roads and plans to offer Super Cruise on 22 models by the end of 2023.

IIHS said advertisements for Super Cruise focus on hands-free capabilities while Autopilot evokes the name used in passenger aeroplanes and "implies Tesla's system is more capable than it really is."

In contrast, IIHS noted that ProPILOT Assist "suggests that it's an assistance feature, rather than a replacement for the driver."

NHTSA and automakers say none of the systems makes vehicles autonomous.

Nissan said its name "is clearly communicating ProPILOT Assist as a system to aid the driver, and it requires a hands-on operation. The driver maintains control of the vehicle at all times."

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Self-Driving Cars Face Uncertain Path To US Deployment: Report
Self-Driving Cars Face Uncertain Path To US Deployment: Report
1 hour ago
Many U.S. Drivers Treat Partially Automated Cars As Self-Driving- Study
Many U.S. Drivers Treat Partially Automated Cars As Self-Driving- Study
29 days ago
Self-Driving Cars Face Uncertain Path To US Deployment: Report
Self-Driving Cars Face Uncertain Path To US Deployment: Report
29 days ago
Volkswagen No Longer Investing In Self-Driving Startup Argo AI
Volkswagen No Longer Investing In Self-Driving Startup Argo AI
1 month ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line