Maruti Suzuki Increases Price Of Swift And All CNG Models By Up To Rs. 15,000

Maruti Suzuki India says that the price hike is mainly due to the increase in various input costs. The new prices will come into effect from today, July 12, 2021, and the announcement regarding a price hike for other models will be announced soon.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
12-Jul-21 01:05 PM IST
Highlights
  • Maruti Suzuki has increased prices by up to Rs. 15,000
  • Right now only the Swift & CNG trims of other cars have received a hike
  • Maruti will announce a price hike for other models soon

Maruti Suzuki India, via a regulatory filing, has announced that it will be increasing prices for the Swift hatchback and its entire CNG model line-up by up to Rs. 15,000. The carmaker, in its Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, said that the new prices will come into effect from today, July 12, 2021, stating that the price hike is mainly due to the increase in various input costs. The company also plans to increase the price of other petrol models in its line-up, and an announcement regarding that is expected to be released soon.

1fjvm678

Along with the petrol Swift, prices for Maruti Suzuki's entire CNG line-up have also been hiked

In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. Increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to Rs. 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July 2021. The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Says Retails Took A Big Hit Due To The Second Wave Of COVID-19​

7jd7v128

Maruti says an increase in input cost is the primary reason for the price hike and has decided to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers

Earlier in June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had announced its plan to increase the prices of its vehicles in the second quarter of FY2022. Back then, the company had not disclosed the quantum of the hike, but it did mention that the impact of the increase in input cost had to be passed on to the customers. This is the third price hike from the Indo-Japanese carmaker this year. Earlier in January 2021, the company had increased prices for select models by up to Rs. 34,000, and once again in April 2021. On both occasions, the carmaker had cited a rise in input costs as the reason for the price hike.

Right now, namely the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Eeco, and Ertiga are offered in CNG options. While the Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza are petrol-only models.

