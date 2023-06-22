Maruti Suzuki Invicto Teased Ahead Of Launch; New Design Details Revealed

Maruti Suzuki has released a sneak peek of its upcoming 3-row MPV, the Invicto. While the official launch of the car is scheduled for July 5, 2023, customers can book the MPV by paying Rs 25,000 at any Nexa dealership or by logging on the Nexa website. The teaser was shared through the social media platforms of the brand's Nexa portal.

The Invicto is essentially a rebranded version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. However, Maruti Suzuki has made some changes to the front of the vehicle to give it a unique identity. The teaser video reveals alterations to the grille that differentiate it from Toyota's. Additionally, the Invicto features twin LED headlights with mesh patterns.

The teaser also provides a glimpse of Invicto's side profile while showcasing the prominent 'Invicto' badge on the tailgate. Inside, it will feature ventilated front seats with black leatherette upholstery.

In terms of powertrain, Maruti's flagship MPV will adopt the same hybrid system found in the Hycross. However, whether the Invicto will also be available with the standard 2.0-litre petrol engine remains to be seen.

The upcoming Invicto is set to be launched in India on July 5 and will be positioned as the top model in Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicle lineup. Consequently, it is expected to carry a higher price tag than the Innova Hycross, ranging from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).